Report: Mackensie Alexander leaves Bengals camp, authorities looking for his missing father in Florida

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Bengals cornerback Mackensie Alexander left training camp on Tuesday. He departed from camp to look for his missing father according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Alexander’s father, Jean Odney Alexandre, disappeared Monday on a berry-picking trip, according to the Okeechobee County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office. The 65-year-old was with accompanied by one other man. The other man left Alexandre behind according to the Sheriff's Office.

Alexandre was reported missing late Monday night. Deputies and K9 teams are reportedly searching for him, along with officers from the Florida Wildlife Commission. Okeechobee County is also using helicopters from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and four-wheelers in hopes of finding Alexandre. 

The Bengals signed Alexander to a one-year, $4 million deal this offseason. He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Minnesota Vikings. He's expected to be the Bengals starting nickel cornerback this season. 

Alexander is the second Bengals player that has had to leave training camp unexpectedly. Wide receiver John Ross left after his 3-year-old son contracted COVID-19. The fourth-year receiver is back at camp and his son has fully recovered. 

