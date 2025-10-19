Cincinnati Bengals Should Add to Defense by Making This Cam Taylor-Britt Trade
CINCINNATI —— The Bengals defense has finally witnessed a cornerback begin to develop into a foundational piece of the unit in DJ Turner II, who has shown through the last two weeks that he can be a shutdown corner in the NFL.
That being said, there is one player in the corner room who has seemingly fallen completely out of favor with the coaching staff: Cam Taylor-Britt. Britt was once viewed as the aforementioned “foundational piece” of the secondary after promising play during his first two seasons.
Unfortunately for him, he struggled last season and this year has been no different. Taylor-Britt has continued to get beat in coverage, something that has become a painful reality is just that he simply cannot perform at a consistent level during his time with the Bengals, and it finally came to a head before Thursday night's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers when he was declared a healthy scratch before the game.
“We just got other DB’s that we are going to give a shot to," Zac Taylor said after the game.
A change in scenery is needed for both sides at this point. The Bengals need another solid corner alongside Turner and Dax Hill, and Taylor-Britt must go somewhere where he can find his rhythm once more in a contract year. Luckily for both sides, there is another team with a player at the position that is in an eerily similar situation.
The Seattle Seahawks have been fielding trade calls for embattled cornerback Riq Woolen. He has 11 interceptions in four NFL season. At times, like Taylor-Britt, Woolen has looked like a lockdown corner, whereas at other points he gets torched by opposing offenses.
Both Woolen and Taylor-Britt entered the NFL in 2022, with Woolen being a fifth round selection. The Bengals took Britt in the second round. Both seem as though they need to go to new situations in order to re-ignite their respective careers, and it is something that both organizations should be interested in making happen.
The Bengals would likely be able to gain Woolen’s services by sending Taylor-Britt and a late round pick to the Seahawks, and by doing so, they would be adding a ball hawk to a secondary that prides itself on being opportunistic with turnovers in order to give the offense as many possessions as possible.
Where it makes sense for the Seahawks is that Taylor-Britt could go and bring his physicality to a defense that is depends on that philosophy from head coach Mike McDonald while providing shutdown potential on the boundary.
We have seen teams make cornerback swap trades once already this season when the Browns and Jaguars swapped corners Greg Newsome II and Tyson Campbell. That could maybe be all the Bengals and Seahawks need to agree to in order to get this done, and if they do, then it is hard to see how both sides don’t win and both corners get a much needed change of scenery.
