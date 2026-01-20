Rams vs. Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Spread, Injuries, Trends for NFC Championship Game
The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams have been considered two of the best teams in the league all year, and now they'll face off in the NFC Championship with a berth in Super Bowl 60 on the line.
Things couldn't be much closer between these two squads. They split their regular-season series with the combined point differential in those two games of just three. The Seahawks ended up winning the NFC West and will get home-field advantage in this game. Will that be the difference in Sunday night's rubber match? Let's find out what the oddsmakers think.
Rams vs. Seahawks Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Rams +2.5 (-106)
- Seahawks -2.5 (-114)
Moneyline
- Rams +130
- Seahawks -154
Total
- OVER 47.5 (-105)
- UNDER 47.5 (-115)
Rams vs. Seahawks How to Watch
- Date: Sunday, January 25
- Game Time: 6:30 pm ET
- Venue: Lumen Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Rams Record: 12-5
- Seahawks Record: 14-3
Rams vs. Seahawks Betting Trends
- Rams are 13-7 ATS in their last 20 games
- The OVER is 7-1 in the Rams' last eight games
- Rams are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games vs. Seahawks
- Rams are 6-0 ATS in their last six games played in Seattle
- Seahawks are 10-3 ATS in their last 13 games
- The UNDER is 10-4 in the last 14 meetings between these two teams
Rams vs. Seahawks Injury Reports
Rams Injury Report
- Emmanuel Forbes Jr., CB - Questionable
- Byron Young, LB - Questionable
- Ahkello Witherspoon, CB - IR
- Shaun Dolac, LB - IR
- Rob Havenstein, OT - IR
Seahawks Injury Report
- George Holani, RB - IR
- Sam Darnold, QB - Questionable
- Charles Cross, OT - Questionable
- Zach Charbonnet, RB - Out
- Josh Jones, G - Questionable
Rams vs. Seahawks Key Player to Watch
- Matthew Stafford, QB - Los Angeles Rams
Matthew Stafford is the MVP favorite, and he knows what it takes to win a Super Bowl, but he has to play better in this game than he has in the first two rounds of the playoffs if he wants to get back to the big dance. He has completed just 52.4% of passes in the playoffs with a quarterback rating of 80.6%. Now, he has to face the best defense in football. He has no choice but to bring his best stuff on Sunday.
Rams vs. Seahawks Prediction and Pick
In this week's edition of the Road to Super Bowl 60, I wrote about why I'm backing the Seahawks as short favorites:
This game is a matchup between the top two teams in DVOA, and just three points separated them in both previous meetings, with each team winning once. For the rubber match, I'm going to lay the 2.5 points on the Seahawks.
We haven't seen the best version of the Rams since their Week 15 win against the Lions. In fact, they finished the season on a 3-3 run with losses to the likes of the Panthers and Falcons. They also barely scraped both the Panthers and Bears in the first two rounds of the playoffs, teams that are far less talented than the Rams. They were outgained by Chicago, 5.1 yards per play to 4.4 yards per play.
Dating back to Week 13, the Rams' defense has ranked just 18th in opponent yards per play.
Meanwhile, the Seahawks have won eight straight games and looked as impressive as ever in the divisional round against the 49ers. Their defense leads the NFL in opponent EPA per play and is second in opponent success rate since Week 13.
Keep an eye on special teams, an area in which the Seahawks have a huge advantage over the Rams. They rank second in special teams DVOA, while the Rams rank 26th. If you don't think it matters, just remember the last time these two teams met when a punt return touchdown by the Seahawks sparked their comeback, resulting in a win.
The Seahawks have the momentum, the home-field advantage, and the better special teams. Give me Seattle to cover.
Pick: Seahawks -2.5 (-114) via FanDuel
