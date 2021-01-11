Chase Claypool and Sammy Watkins Rip the Browns Following Win Over Steelers

NewsAll Bengals+
Chase Claypool and Sammy Watkins Take Shots at Browns Following Their Upset Win Over the Steelers

The Browns beat the Steelers 48-37 on Sunday night
CINCINNATI — The Browns pulled off the biggest upset of Wild Card weekend on Sunday night, crushing the Steelers 48-37 in Pittsburgh. 

Cleveland built a 28-0 first quarter lead and never looked back. 

Despite the win, oddsmakers aren't giving the Browns much of a shot to win in the NFL Divisional Round against the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs. 

Cleveland opened as an 8-point underdog, but the line quickly moved to 10 early Monday morning. 

The Browns' win over the Steelers was their first playoff victory in 26 years and their first road win in the postseason since 1969. 

One Pittsburgh player doesn't think Cleveland will keep it rolling against Kansas City.  

"Bad loss but [the] Browns are going to get clapped next week so it's all good," Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool said on TikTok Live on Monday afternoon.

Claypool's comments come less than 24 hours after Cleveland beat his team at Heinz Field. 

His teammate JuJu Smith-Schuster added fuel to the fire last week by saying "the Browns is the Browns" when asked if he noticed a change in Cleveland this season. 

Kareem Hunt, Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry and other Browns players took shots at the Steelers wide receiver following their road win. 

Claypool wasn't the only one that took a shot at Cleveland on Monday. 

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins doesn't think the Browns are going to give them much of a game. 

"I wouldn't go that far lol..!" Watkins tweeted in response to a fan that said the Browns could compete with the Chiefs next weekend.  

Screen Shot 2021-01-11 at 4.24.58 PM

The Chiefs should beat the Browns, but they better not take them lightly. Cleveland is a well-coached team, they play hard and have plenty of talent to keep it close on Sunday. 

Kickoff is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. ET.

Jan 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool (11) is tackled by Cleveland Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) and cornerback M.J. Stewart (36) in the second quarter of an AFC Wild Card playoff game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
