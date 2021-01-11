NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Opening Odds Released for NFL Divisional Round

Here's what you need to know before betting on the games
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — There were some great games and a couple of upsets during NFL Wild Card Weekend. 

The Rams shocked Russell Wilson and the Seahawks on Saturday, only to be bested by a shorthanded Browns team on Sunday

Cleveland pulled off the upset of the weekend when by beating Pittsburgh 49-38. It was their first playoff win since 1994. They pulled it off without head coach Kevin Stefanski and multiple key pieces on both sides of the ball.

Cornerback Denzel Ward and guard Joel Bitonio were two key pieces that couldn't suit up on Sunday due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Browns' facilities. 

Stefanski will be back next week and the team is hopeful that some of their players will also be able to return to the field.

The Browns are going to need all the help they can get against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Kansas City opened as an 8-point favorite, but it quickly shifted to 10. The over/under for the game is 55.5. 

Baker Mayfield wasn't the only AFC North quarterback to pick up his first playoff win. Lamar Jackson led the Ravens past the Titans.

Baltimore travels to Buffalo to take on the Bills next week. Buffalo is favored by 2.5-points. The over/under for that game is 50. 

In the NFC, Andrew Whitworth and the Rams will look to pull off a second-consecutive road upset. Los Angeles is a 7-point underdog against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. The over/under is currently at 46.

The game of the week could take place in New Orleans on Sunday in a matchup between two legends. 

Drew Brees and the Saints will welcome Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

New Orleans has beat Tampa Bay twice this season. They're looking for the season sweep this Sunday. The Saints opened as 4-point favorites, but the line quickly moved to three. The over/under for that matchup is 51.5.

All odds are courtesy of BetOnline

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Dec 8, 2019; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) meets Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) at mid-field after a game at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports
News

Opening Odds Released for NFL Divisional Round

Jan 10, 2021; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end Austin Hooper (81) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass from quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second quarter of an AFC Wild Card playoff game at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Shorthanded Browns Upset Steelers 48-37, Secure First Playoff Win Since 1994

Browns
Gameday

Watch: Browns Force Three Turnovers, Lead Steelers 28-0 After First Quarter

Nov 8, 2020; Tampa, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) greet after the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
News

It's Official: Drew Brees vs. Tom Brady with a Spot in NFC Title Game on the Line

Oct 28, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) shake hands after their game at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 33-18. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Gameday

Baker Mayfield Takes Note of JuJu Smith-Schuster's Comment About the Browns

Cincinnati Bengals offensive line coach Frank Pollack works with Cincinnati Bengals offensive guard Alex Redmond (62) during practice, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018, on the practice fields next to Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Cincinnati Bengals Practice Oct 24
GM Report

Podcast: Reacting to the Frank Pollack Hire, Plus Troy Walters Expected to be Named Wide Receivers Coach

Jan 3, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) after the game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Latest on Drew Brees' Future With the Saints

Jan 26, 2020; Orlando, Florida, USA; AFC quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans (4) warms up before a game against the NFC in the 2020 NFL Pro Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
News

The Deshaun Watson Speculation Continues with a Wild Report About the Dolphins