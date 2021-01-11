Opening Odds Released for NFL Divisional Round

Here's what you need to know before betting on the games

CINCINNATI — There were some great games and a couple of upsets during NFL Wild Card Weekend.

The Rams shocked Russell Wilson and the Seahawks on Saturday, only to be bested by a shorthanded Browns team on Sunday.

Cleveland pulled off the upset of the weekend when by beating Pittsburgh 49-38. It was their first playoff win since 1994. They pulled it off without head coach Kevin Stefanski and multiple key pieces on both sides of the ball.

Cornerback Denzel Ward and guard Joel Bitonio were two key pieces that couldn't suit up on Sunday due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Browns' facilities.

Stefanski will be back next week and the team is hopeful that some of their players will also be able to return to the field.

The Browns are going to need all the help they can get against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Kansas City opened as an 8-point favorite, but it quickly shifted to 10. The over/under for the game is 55.5.

Baker Mayfield wasn't the only AFC North quarterback to pick up his first playoff win. Lamar Jackson led the Ravens past the Titans.

Baltimore travels to Buffalo to take on the Bills next week. Buffalo is favored by 2.5-points. The over/under for that game is 50.

In the NFC, Andrew Whitworth and the Rams will look to pull off a second-consecutive road upset. Los Angeles is a 7-point underdog against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. The over/under is currently at 46.

The game of the week could take place in New Orleans on Sunday in a matchup between two legends.

Drew Brees and the Saints will welcome Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

New Orleans has beat Tampa Bay twice this season. They're looking for the season sweep this Sunday. The Saints opened as 4-point favorites, but the line quickly moved to three. The over/under for that matchup is 51.5.

