Baker Mayfield Takes Note of JuJu Smith-Schuster's Comment About the Browns

The two teams face off on Sunday night
CINCINNATI — The Steelers host the Browns tonight in the final game of Wild Card weekend. 

It's Cleveland's first playoff appearance since 2002. They haven't won in the postseason since 1994. 

Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster took a shot at the Browns earlier this week when asked about Cleveland. 

"I think they’re still the same Browns teams I play every year," Smith-Schuster said. “I think they’re nameless gray faces. They have a couple good players on their team, but at the end of the day, I don’t know. The Browns is the Browns."

Those comments just added fuel to the fire for a Cleveland team that's dealing with plenty of adversity. They'll be without key members of their team, including head coach Kevin Stefanski, star cornerback Denzel Ward and starting guard Joel Bitonio due to a COVID-19 outbreak. 

Despite being shorthanded, Baker Mayfield posted a video on Instagram on Sunday afternoon with the caption "Browns is the Browns."

Multiple Browns players responded to the post, including tight end David Njoku, cornerback Greedy Williams and linebacker Jacob Phillips. 

Pittsburgh crushed Cleveland 38-7 in October. The Browns returned the favor last Sunday, edging out the Steelers 24-22 to clinch playoff spot.

Smith-Schuster has been involved in his fair share of controversy over the past few weeks.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin asked him to stop dancing on opponents' logos last month after a three-game losing streak, which included a 27-17 loss to the Bengals.

Safety Vonn Bell took exception to Smith-Schuster's dancing and drilled the young wide receiver in the second quarter, which caused a fumble and helped Cincinnati pick up the win.

The Browns would like nothing more than to deliver a similar result on Sunday night in Pittsburgh. 

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

For more on the Bengals, including the latest NFL news, go here!

Oct 28, 2018; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (19) shake hands after their game at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 33-18. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
