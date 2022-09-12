Skip to main content

Dak Prescott Expected to Miss Several Games With Hand Injury, Including Week 2 Matchup With Bengals

Cincinnati travels to Dallas to play the Cowboys next week

CINCINNATI — The Bengals lost to the Steelers on Sunday, but their Week 2 opponent will be without their starting quarterback. 

Cowboys star Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury in Dallas' loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday night and is expected to miss several weeks. Prescott needs surgery, which means he won't play against Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Week 2. 

Cooper Rush stepped in for Prescott in the fourth quarter. He'll likely start against Cincinnati next week. 

The Cowboys lost to the Buccaneers 19-3 on Sunday. Their offense struggled, even with Prescott in the game. It's going to be tough for them to rebound against a Cincinnati defense that played well on Sunday against the Steelers. 

Meanwhile, Joe Burrow will try to bounce back after throwing four interceptions in Week 1.

Sep 11, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) throws a pass in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
