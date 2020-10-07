CINCINNATI — Free agent defensive tackle Damon 'Snacks' Harrison is signing with the Seattle Seahawks practice squad according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The former All-Pro met with Seahawks' brass on Tuesday. His decision to sign with their practice squad means he won't be visiting the Packers, who also hoped to meet with him.

The Bengals are in the market for a veteran defensive tackle after placing Mike Daniels on injured reserve. He suffered an elbow injury in practice last Thursday.

Cincinnati brought in Xavier Williams for a visit on Tuesday.

They expressed interest in Harrison prior to Daniels' injury according to Schefter. He was considered the top defensive tackle on the market.

The Bengals are hoping eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins can return to the field this week. He hasn't played in a game this season due to a shoulder injury that he suffered in training camp.

Even with the addition of Atkins, Cincinnati's defensive front remains thin. They've relied on Christian Covington, Amani Bledsoe and Andrew Brown, but bringing in another veteran nose tackle would make a ton of sense.

That's why they hosted Williams for a visit on Tuesday. The Patriots released him from their practice squad last week. The 28-year-old won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs last season and could help make up for the loss of Daniels.

Signing another defensive tackle is almost a necessity with Daniels out and Atkins' status up in the air.

