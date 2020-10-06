SI.com
Free Agent Defensive Tackle Damon 'Snacks' Harrison Visiting Seahawks, Plans to Meet With Packers

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — Free agent defensive tackle Damon 'Snacks' Harrison is visiting the Seahawks on Tuesday according to Josina Anderson. 

His visit with Seattle was scheduled last month. He went through COVID-19 protocol before meeting with the team in person. 

Harrison is scheduled to visit the Packers on Wednesday. Both teams could use help in the trenches. 

The Bengals are likely in the market for a veteran defensive tackle after placing Mike Daniels on injured reserve. He suffered an elbow injury in practice last Thursday. 

The Bengals expressed interest in Harrison prior to Daniels' injury according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. He's considered the top defensive tackle on the market. 

It may be hard for Cincinnati to convince Harrison to sign with them since he's being courted by two legitimate Super Bowl contenders. 

Chicago has also expressed interest in the former All-Pro. 

The Bengals are hoping eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins can return to the field this week. He hasn't played in a game this season due to a shoulder injury that he suffered in training camp. 

Even with the addition of Atkins, Cincinnati's defensive front is a little thin. They've relied on Christian Covington, Amani Bledsoe and Andrew Brown, but bringing in another veteran nose tackle would make a ton of sense. 

If Harrison signs elsewhere, the Bengals could consider bringing back Domata Peko or signing a veteran like Marcell Dareus. 

Bringing in another defensive tackle is almost a necessity with Daniels out and Atkins' status up in the air. 

