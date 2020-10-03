SI.com
Bengals Activate Alex Redmond, Place Mike Daniels on Injured Reserve

James Rapien

CINCINNATI — The Bengals officially placed veteran defensive tackle Mike Daniels on injured reserve Saturday. He suffered a significant elbow injury during Thursday's practice and will miss at least three weeks. 

The team also promoted guard Alex Redmond from the practice squad. The 25-year-old is expected to start on Sunday against the Jaguars. 

The right guard position has been a revolving door since Xavier Su'a-Filo went down in Week 1 against the Chargers. 

Fred Johnson and Billy Price have both struggled in his absence. 

"We gotta find five guys that play well together," offensive line coach Jim Turner said on Wednesday. "You just gotta find a groove. We gotta find something that we’re good at. Obviously to this point, we struggled. We just gotta keep fighting to find that."

Redmond missed most of training camp with an elbow injury that he suffered while training in the offseason. The team released him to make room for Shaq Calhoun, who they claimed from the Dolphins last month. 

Redmond re-signed with the Bengals practice squad last week. Price and Johnson's struggles opened the door for him to get another chance with the team. 

He took reps with the first-team offense in practice this week. The team hasn't confirmed that he'll start against the Jaguars, but that will be the case, barring something unforeseen. 

The Bengals are also elevating defensive tackle Freedom Akinmoladun and cornerback Torry McTyer from the practice squad. Both players will be active on Sunday with Geno Atkins, Mackensie Alexander and Daniels out due to injury. 

