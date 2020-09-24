Report: Damon 'Snacks' Harrison to visit Seahawks, Bengals have expressed interest in the former All-Pro

CINCINNATI — The Bengals have had issues on the interior of their defensive line for months. Injuries and opt-outs have prevented them from having all of their guys on the field at the same time.

They're one of four teams that have expressed interest in former All-Pro defensive tackle Damon 'Snacks' Harrison according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Seahawks, Bears and Packers have also reached out to the 31-year-old. Harrison is scheduled to visit Seattle next week.

With Geno Atkins still nursing a shoulder injury and Mike Daniels dealing with a groin issue, the Bengals could certainly use some extra help in the trenches.

They've already remade that group on the fly. They signed Daniels during training camp after Josh Tupou opted out of the 2020 season. They also traded for Christian Covington before trimming the roster to 53 players prior to Week 1.

Renell Wren suffered a serious quad injury in camp and Ryan Glasgow failed his physical. The lone constant has been nose tackle DJ Reader. The Bengals signed him to help against the run. They hoped Reader and Atkins would develop into a lethal combination. The two still haven't played in a game together.

The Bengals have allowed 370 rushing yards in two games, which is the third-most in the NFL.

"From the point of attack starting with me and it takes the whole defense to stop the run. That's what teams are going to do until we stop it. Everybody has to be better," Reader said following the Bengals' 35-30 loss to the Browns. "We just have to do things in a better way. It is a culture change. We are trying to bring a winning culture to this team, and we have not had that before so you are working on that. That is what comes with it. There is a toughness that comes with it. There are no excuses for it."

The Bengals continue to say Atkins is 'day-to-day,' but he hasn't practiced in nearly a month.

It wouldn't be shocking to see Cincinnati on the hunt for more defensive linemen, but it sounds like Harrison could be off the market in the near future.

