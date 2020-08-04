Five free agent defensive tackles the Bengals could target

CINCINNATI — The Bengals' defensive line was expected to be one of their biggest strengths after they signed D.J. Reader to a four-year, $53 million contract in free agency.

Adding a player like Reader to a group that already has Geno Atkins, Carlos Dunlap and Sam Hubbard could be a game changing type of move.

Unfortunately, the Bengals' defensive line depth has taken a hit over the past week. First, Ryan Glasgow was waived after he failed his physical. Then, Josh Tupou opted out of the 2020 NFL season.

After both transactions, the Bengals are on the hunt for a nose tackle.

"That’s a position that we’ll look at as we go," Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said on Monday. "Free agents at this point are challenging because there’s a whole protocol you gotta go through to bring them in. There’s no workouts, so we’re working through some of how we’ll manage our roster and how we’ll change our roster out."

The Bengals are going to sign at least one defensive tackle that can help make up for the loss of Tupou. Here are five veterans that they could target:

Marcell Dareus — The Jaguars declined his option in January. The former third overall pick is looking for work after playing 206 snaps last season. He only had 13 tackles last year and is past his prime, but he has to be on the Bengals list of potential candidates at defensive tackle. Playing next to Atkins and Reader could help revitalize Dareus' career.

Timmy Jernigan — Jernigan would be a perfect compliment to Atkins and Reader in the middle of the Bengals' defense. He received a 65.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for his performance last season. The 27-year-old finished with 10 tackles and two sacks in 2019.

Mike Daniels — Daniels may be the best player on this list. He earned a 70.1 overall grade from PFF last season, finishing with 10 tackles and one sack. He's a former Pro Bowler that is no longer in his prime, but he's certainly capable of being a great compliment on a good defense.

Antwaun Woods — Woods finished with 23 tackles in 310 snaps for the Cowboys last season. He should be a low-cost option that might not be as coveted as Daniels or Jernigan. The 27-year-old is entering his fourth NFL season. Woods is a quality run stopper, which is one of the qualities the Bengals have looked for in their offseason additions.

Corey Liuget — Liuget spent time with the Raiders and Bills last season, posting a 67.5 overall grade according to PFF. He finished with 10 tackles and one sack. The 30-year-old is another veteran option that would bring plenty of experience to the Bengals locker room.

Honorable Mentions

Domata Peko — Sources tell AllBengals that the team has reached out to Peko's camp about a potential reunion. The 35-year-old would be open to returning to the team that drafted him in the fourth-round of the 2006 NFL Draft. Peko played for the Ravens last season and recently said he was healthy and ready for his 15th season.

Sylvester Williams — Williams is a true nose tackle that should be able to seamlessly slide into Tupou's role. He's played on five teams in seven seasons. He spent 2019 with the Chargers, finishing with five tackles in five games. He's another experienced player that the Bengals could consider signing.