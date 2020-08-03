Bengals release Moritz Bohringer and Devwah Whaley, officially place Josh Tupou on reserve/opt-out list

CINCINNATI — The Bengals released tight end Moritz Bohringer and running back Devwah Whaley on Monday.

Bohringer, 26, has spent the last two seasons on the practice squad. He joined the Bengals in 2018 as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

Whaley, a rookie out of the University of Arkansas, signed with the team as a college free agent in April.

The moves cut the Bengals roster to 80 players, which means they can have single squad practice sessions. Teams have the option of doing split-squad sessions with 90 players, but it appears most are opting to keep the roster at 80.

The Bengals also placed defensive tackle Josh Tupou on the reserve/opt-out list. The fourth-year player out of the University of Colorado has appeared in 23 games for Cincinnati and made seven starts.

Tupou joins offensive lineman Isaiah Prince as the only two players on the roster to opt-out of the 2020 season thus far.

"Those are personal decisions for those guys," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said last week. "We'll support those decisions. There's a lot of reasons for them. But again, I don't want to speak for any player in this league that's going through those conversations with their loved ones."

The Bengals' entire roster will be at Paul Brown Stadium for the first time. Joe Burrow will be able to throw passes to A.J. Green and Tyler Boyd. Geno Atkins will be able to talk with D.J. Reader, Logan Wilson or any of the other new faces on defense.

Tuesday is another step forward to the regular season.