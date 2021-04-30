NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Search

Ja'Marr Chase Makes Bold Statement After Being Drafted By the Bengals and Reuniting with Joe Burrow

"I'm going to break every record they got."
Author:
Updated:
Original:

CINCINNATI — The Bengals picked LSU star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth pick the NFL Draft on Thursday night. 

The 21-year-old set SEC records with Joe Burrow throwing him the football in 2019. He finished with 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns. 

Chase wants that trend to continue with the Bengals. He isn't intimidated by the high expectations that come with being the fifth pick. 

Chase was asked about following in the footsteps of great wide-outs like A.J. Green and Chad Johnson. 

"I’m going to break every record they got at the Bengals," Chase declared. "I’m telling you that right now."

For more on the Bengals, including free agency and NFL Draft coverage subscribe to our YouTube Channel!!!

Johnson is the Bengals' all-time leader in receptions (751), yards (10,783) and touchdowns (66).

Green isn't far behind. He finished his Bengals career with 649 receptions for 9,430 yards and 65 touchdowns. 

It's a bold declaration by Chase, who clearly doesn't lack confidence despite opting out of the 2020 season. 

"Chase is one of the best receivers I have ever evaluated in the draft," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said shortly after they took the 2019 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner. 

The Bengals are hoping Chase's declaration is right and he has a better career than those two Cincinnati legends. 

For more on the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out our LIVE draft tracker here.

-----

You May Also Like:

Get To Know New Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase Has BIG Goals for the 2021 Season

Bengals Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Watch: Film Breakdown of new Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Watch: Footage of Joe Burrow Throwing and Planting on Left Leg

The Bengals Should "Build Around Burrow" During 2021 NFL Draft

Listen: Dave Lapham Talks All Things NFL Draft

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Sep 13, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) fist bumps running back Joe Mixon (28) before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
News

Joe Burrow, Other Bengals Players React to Team Picking Ja'Marr Chase in NFL Draft

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ja'Marr Chase Makes Bold Statement After Being Drafted By the Bengals

Ja'Marr Chase2123
AllBengals Insiders+

Get to Know New Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Ja'Marr Chase Edit Bengals
GM Report

Watch: Highlights and Film Breakdown of New Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates after making a 43 yard run against the Clemson Tigers in the third quarter in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bengals Pick Ja'Marr Chase, Reunite Star Receiver With Joe Burrow

Nov 16, 2019; Oxford, MS, USA; ESPN talks with Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) after the game against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
News

Ja'Marr Chase Looks Ready to Join Joe Burrow in Cincinnati

JOE BURROW 2
News

Watch: Joe Burrow Planting on Left Leg and Throwing to Wide Receivers

Apr 20, 2019; Eugene, OR, USA; Oregon Ducks offensive lineman Penei Sewell (58) points the scoreboard after the Oregon spring game at Autzen Stadium. Mighty Oregon beat Fighting Ducks 20-13. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
News

Report: Saints Trying to Move Into Top-10 to Take Offensive Lineman