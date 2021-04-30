Ja'Marr Chase Makes Bold Statement After Being Drafted By the Bengals

"I'm going to break every record they got."

CINCINNATI — The Bengals picked LSU star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth pick the NFL Draft on Thursday night.

The 21-year-old set SEC records with Joe Burrow throwing him the football in 2019. He finished with 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Chase wants that trend to continue with the Bengals. He isn't intimidated by the high expectations that come with being the fifth pick.

Chase was asked about following in the footsteps of great wide-outs like A.J. Green and Chad Johnson.

"I’m going to break every record they got at the Bengals," Chase declared. "I’m telling you that right now."

Johnson is the Bengals' all-time leader in receptions (751), yards (10,783) and touchdowns (66).

Green isn't far behind. He finished his Bengals career with 649 receptions for 9,430 yards and 65 touchdowns.

It's a bold declaration by Chase, who clearly doesn't lack confidence despite opting out of the 2020 season.

"Chase is one of the best receivers I have ever evaluated in the draft," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said shortly after they took the 2019 Fred Biletnikoff Award winner.

The Bengals are hoping Chase's declaration is right and he has a better career than those two Cincinnati legends.

For more on the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out our LIVE draft tracker here.

-----

You May Also Like:

Get To Know New Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase



Ja'Marr Chase Has BIG Goals for the 2021 Season

Bengals Take Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5

Watch: Film Breakdown of new Bengals Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Watch: Footage of Joe Burrow Throwing and Planting on Left Leg

The Bengals Should "Build Around Burrow" During 2021 NFL Draft

Listen: Dave Lapham Talks All Things NFL Draft

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook