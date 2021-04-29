NewsAll Bengals+SI.COM
Podcast: Dave Lapham on Penei Sewell, Ja'Marr Chase and All Things NFL Draft

James Rapien and Jake Liscow talk Bengals everyday on the Locked on Bengals podcast
CINCINNATI — James Rapien and Jake Liscow are joined by Bengals legend Dave Lapham to talk all things NFL Draft. They talk Penei Sewell versus Ja'Marr Chase, plus Frank Pollack's potential impact and so much more!

Listen to the Locked on Bengals podcast below and follow on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

JOE BURROW 1
