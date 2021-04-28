LSU Wide Receiver Ja'Marr Chase Has Big Goals For His Rookie Season

CINCINNATI — LSU star Ja'Marr Chase is considered the top wide receiver in the 2021 NFL Draft in large part due to his record-setting year for the Tigers in 2019 whe he finished with 84 receptions for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The 21-year-old admitted he "shattered" his goals for that season in a recent interview with Nate Burleson.

Chase wrote his goals on a mirror before the season. He was hoping to finish with 50 receptions, 10 touchdowns and 1,500 yards. He ended up with double the touchdowns, 300 more yards and 34 more catches.

LSU finished 15-0 and won the national championship. Quarterback Joe Burrow and Chase became one of the most dominant forces in college football history.

Despite opting out in 2020, the star receiver has lofty goals for his rookie season in the NFL.

"Ten touchdowns, 1,500 yards, 50 catches. I'm not changing nothing," Chase said without hesitation.

Bill Groman set the record for most receiving yards (1,473) by a rookie in 1960. Chase's former college teammate and current Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson is second after finishing with 1,400 yards last season.

There's a good chance the Bengals take Chase with the fifth pick if he's still available on Thursday night. It sounds like he plans on having another record-setting season with Burrow.

Watch the entire interview below.

