Watch: Joe Burrow Planting on Left Leg and Throwing to Wide Receivers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are just a few hours away from using the fifth pick in the NFL Draft on someone that's going to make Joe Burrow's life easier.
They could take LSU star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase or Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell at No. 5. Either pick would help the Bengals' signal-caller.
While Burrow will likely watch the NFL Draft on Thursday night, it didn't stop him from working out in California in the afternoon. The 24-year-old worked out with quarterback guru Jordan Palmer on Thursday.
It's the first time we've seen him throw since he suffered a torn ACL and MCL in November. Watch video of him throwing below.
This is great to see, especially because it looks like Burrow is planting on his left leg and throwing to receivers running routes. He was stuck throwing to stationary targets for more than a month, but he appears to have moved into the next phase of the recovery process.
Burrow plans on being ready for the start of the 2021 season.
For the latest on free agency and the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.
-----
You May Also Like:
The Bengals Should "Build Around Burrow" During 2021 NFL Draft
Listen: Dave Lapham Talks All Things NFL Draft
Bengals Build Around Joe Burrow in Final Mock Draft of 2021
Falcons Planning to Take Top Playmaker in 2021 NFL Draft
Ja'Marr Chase Has Lofty Goals For Rookie Season
Bucky Brooks Weighs in on the Ja'Marr Chase vs Penei Sewell Debate
Draft Rumor: If Ja'Marr Chase isn't Available, Bengals Will Consider Trading Down
NFL Insider Believes Bengals Could Draft Ja'Marr Chase to "Stick It' to A.J. Green
Scouts Critical of Penei Sewell Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft
Dave Lapham Makes His Prediction for No. 5
Sewell or Chase? Here's the Latest on the Great Debate
OL Breakdown: A look at the Offensive Linemen That Could Be Available in Round 2
Analyzing the Bengals' Four Biggest Needs Before the Draft
Former Bengals Receiver Questions Zac Taylor
Watch: Tee Higgins Looks Explosive in Offseason Workouts
Bengals Bolster Offense in 7-Round Mock Draft
Medical Issues Causing Terrace Marshall to Fall Down Draft Boards
Here's the Latest on Joe Burrow's Recovery
Joe Burrow Comments on Gruesome Scar
Ja'Marr Chase Earns Big Time Praise From Former O-Lineman
Ja'Marr Chase Discusses Potential Reunion With Joe Burrow
Analyst Names Two "Ideal" Draft Picks For Bengals
Bengals Show Interest in Division II Speedster
Does Maurice Hurst Make Sense for the Bengals?
A Decade Later, Bengals Find Themselves in a Familiar Draft Window
Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Training Like a Cyborg to Prepare for Life in the NFL
Insider Believes Bengals Have Made Decision Between Sewell and Chase
Key Stat Shows How Important Receivers Are in Bengals' Offense
Bengals analyst on Sewell vs Chase: “Will they get substance or will they get shine?”
The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!
Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals