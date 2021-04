Watch: Joe Burrow Planting on Left Leg and Throwing to Wide Receivers

This is great to see!

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are just a few hours away from using the fifth pick in the NFL Draft on someone that's going to make Joe Burrow's life easier.

They could take LSU star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase or Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell at No. 5. Either pick would help the Bengals' signal-caller.

While Burrow will likely watch the NFL Draft on Thursday night, it didn't stop him from working out in California in the afternoon. The 24-year-old worked out with quarterback guru Jordan Palmer on Thursday.

It's the first time we've seen him throw since he suffered a torn ACL and MCL in November. Watch video of him throwing below.

This is great to see, especially because it looks like Burrow is planting on his left leg and throwing to receivers running routes. He was stuck throwing to stationary targets for more than a month, but he appears to have moved into the next phase of the recovery process.

Burrow plans on being ready for the start of the 2021 season.

For the latest on free agency and the NFL Draft, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

The Bengals Should "Build Around Burrow" During 2021 NFL Draft

Listen: Dave Lapham Talks All Things NFL Draft

Bengals Build Around Joe Burrow in Final Mock Draft of 2021

Falcons Planning to Take Top Playmaker in 2021 NFL Draft

Ja'Marr Chase Has Lofty Goals For Rookie Season

Bucky Brooks Weighs in on the Ja'Marr Chase vs Penei Sewell Debate

Draft Rumor: If Ja'Marr Chase isn't Available, Bengals Will Consider Trading Down

NFL Insider Believes Bengals Could Draft Ja'Marr Chase to "Stick It' to A.J. Green

Scouts Critical of Penei Sewell Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Dave Lapham Makes His Prediction for No. 5

Sewell or Chase? Here's the Latest on the Great Debate

OL Breakdown: A look at the Offensive Linemen That Could Be Available in Round 2

Analyzing the Bengals' Four Biggest Needs Before the Draft

Former Bengals Receiver Questions Zac Taylor

Watch: Tee Higgins Looks Explosive in Offseason Workouts

Bengals Bolster Offense in 7-Round Mock Draft

Medical Issues Causing Terrace Marshall to Fall Down Draft Boards

Here's the Latest on Joe Burrow's Recovery

Joe Burrow Comments on Gruesome Scar

Ja'Marr Chase Earns Big Time Praise From Former O-Lineman

Ja'Marr Chase Discusses Potential Reunion With Joe Burrow

Analyst Names Two "Ideal" Draft Picks For Bengals

Bengals Show Interest in Division II Speedster

Does Maurice Hurst Make Sense for the Bengals?

A Decade Later, Bengals Find Themselves in a Familiar Draft Window

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Training Like a Cyborg to Prepare for Life in the NFL

Insider Believes Bengals Have Made Decision Between Sewell and Chase

Key Stat Shows How Important Receivers Are in Bengals' Offense

Bengals analyst on Sewell vs Chase: “Will they get substance or will they get shine?”

The Ja'Marr Chase Story Every Bengals Fan Should Read

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook