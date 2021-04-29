The Bengals' Main Objective in the NFL Draft Should Revolve Around One Motto

It's time for the Bengals to "Build Around Burrow"

CINCINNATI — The Bengals signed seven unrestricted free agents this offseason, including six players on defense.

That trend has continued for the past 13 months. They invested more money in their defense last offseason and used four of their seven draft picks on defensive players in 2020.

That needs to change starting tonight.

How can the Bengals make Joe Burrow's life easier? How can they give him every tool in the cupboard?

Obviously Cincinnati has to add multiple offensive linemen in this draft. It doesn't take a football expert to know that. They also need to add at least one—if not multiple—playmakers for Burrow.

The phrase "build around Burrow" has been used a lot in recent months. The Bengals should have that plastered all over the walls at Paul Brown Stadium for the next three days.

They did add veteran tackle Riley Reiff in free agency, but they lost A.J. Green, John Ross and Alex Erickson at receiver.

They need to keep him upright and give him a full arsenal of weapons to throw to—Adding multiple linemen and quality pass catchers has to be the priority.

The Bengals have eight picks and evaluators believe there are more quality players on offense than there are on defense in this draft.

This is Cincinnati's chance to build around Burrow. Not just with Penei Sewell or Ja'Marr Chase at No. 5.

If they really like Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth then they should consider him on day two. If they think a speedy wide receiver on day three can come in and compliment Chase [assuming they pick him], Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd, then they shouldn't hesitate.

The Bengals have needs at edge and on the interior of their defensive line. They could use a young cornerback or another linebacker. None of those things are as important as setting up your second-year quarterback for success.

After investing so many resources into their defense over the past two free agency periods, the Bengals should pivot and do the opposite in the draft.

Get multiple body guards for Burrow. Grab multiple playmakers. Put him in a position to succeed.

That doesn't mean the Bengals are going to completely ignore defense. Of course they shouldn't reach on a prospect just because of his position. But if they have the same grade on a linebacker and a wide receiver, tight end or running back that could help Burrow in round five, I'd lean toward the latter.

The 24-year-old is busting his tail in rehab in hopes of being ready for the start of the 2021 season. Giving him everything he could want on offense would be one hell of a way to reward him.

Even in my final mock draft I had the Bengals taking a defensive lineman in round three. Would anyone be mad if they went with two offensive linemen and one playmaker in the first three rounds?

Maybe that's Chase, one tackle and one guard. Maybe it's Sewell, an interior offensive lineman and a wide receiver. This isn't a Chase versus Sewell debate. This is about Burrow and the opportunity they have over the next three days to set him up for success.

It shouldn't be a shock if they end up spending six of their eight picks on offensive players—three linemen, two receivers and one running back or tight end.

The Bengals have a chance to "build around Burrow" starting tonight. And that's exactly what they should do—even if the defense has to take a back seat over the next three days.

