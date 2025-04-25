Listen: Cincinnati Bengals First Round Pick Shemar Stewart Talks With Media on Conference Call
CINCINNATI — The Bengals took Texas A&M defensive end Shemar Stewart with the 17th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Stewart is a freakish athlete that was considered a sure-fire first round pick. He was ninth on Dane Brugler's big board and a top 20 player according to consensus.
The 21-year-old took a conference call with the media shortly after the Bengals picked him. Listen to that conversation below and make sure you follow on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Would you rather read the transcript? Also check that out below:
How excited are you, Shemar? Welcome to Cincinnati ...
“Thank you, I’m super excited. This has been a dream of mine as far as I can remember. It’s a great blessing to be here. God put me in this position. So blessed.”
Did you have any indication it would be the Bengals or was this a surprise?
“Once it got past a couple of teams, I’m like, ‘Yeah, OK. This is where I’m going to go.’ I think of one my old teammates, Mac (Bengals DT McKinnley Jackson). Mac was supposed to give me some of the insight (laughs).”
What do you know about the Bengals?
“I know you all are close every year. Just need a little oomph. I’m here to give you a little push across the line.”
What about your game translates best to the NFL?
“My power rushes. Setting everything up with power. You had the leading sack rusher this year, and all he did was power. It translates pretty seamlessly as long as I get the technique down.”
Did you ever watch Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson on tape at all along with any other rushers?
“I definitely watched him on tape. He just keeps going. He doesn’t stop. He’s just so powerful. He flat-backs people. They’re not ready for his power rushes.”
When you look at the lack of production you had in college and how teams asked you about that, what was your best response about why that sack total was what it was in three years at Texas A&M?
“It could be multiple reasons. My first two years, I didn’t play as much. And this past year, I was getting there, but at the same time, just technical things along the way to the quarterback that I need to refine. And of course, just wrapping up the quarterback once I get there. It’s not like I can’t get there. I led the team in pressures. We also had the best defensive line in the SEC in my opinion. It was just minor technical difficulties on my end.”
What’s the best way to make sure you’re as technical as possible to get on the field this first season?
“I’m going to come in there and work my tail off. Me and Trey Hendrickson — he’s going to become my best buddy because I’m going to be under his tail.”
Do you think tackling is an area that you’re hoping to improve here in Cincinnati?
“I feel like I really didn’t miss that many tackles last year. I may have missed three or four. The main reason I miss tackles is when I leave my feet. That’s the main thing I need to fix — stop leaving my feet, just run through contact and trust in my speed.”
Do you feel like with your traits, you have the tools to be one of those No. 1 defensive ends in the league that all these teams are coveting?
“Yes, I feel like I just need to apply myself and just keep on working. I feel like what got me here was the work. I just need to keep on working. That’s what’s going to keep me here.”
Terry Price recruited you at Texas A&M. He’s put out a ton a great defensive ends over the years. That’s probably his legacy. What’s the biggest thing you gained from him and how to play edge over the years?
“Just how to be violent and how to have tough skin when things don’t go your way. Things don’t always go your way. You just have to deal with it, move on and focus on the next play. I wish he could see this right now. I know wherever he’s at, he’s looking at me with joy. He saw this for me right when I stepped on campus.”
How much were you one of the leaders at Texas A&M? What kind of presence did you have in the locker room?
“I felt like I was a leader who would talk to people who weren’t buying into the culture. I was the type of guy that would pull people aside and say, ‘You can’t be doing this. The team depends on everybody. It’s not just one person. Everybody has to do their part and has to be accountable so the team can run properly.’ I was that type of guy. I’ll never read as a type of guy to be all in front and loud. I’m more of the reserved guy that talked to people behind closed doors.”
Is there any part of you that’s looking forward to coming into a situation where you have something to prove with so many people talking about your lack of production at the college level? Does that add any bit of motivation for you?
“Oh, yeah — a big chip on my shoulder. Don’t worry. It’s going to stay there. I feel like that’s people overlooking me for too long. And I just have to come in there and prove you all right.”
Al Golden referred to you as an ascending player. Do you feel like you’ve scratched the surface of what you’re going to be?
“Not even close. Trust me. When I get there, it’s going to be a scary sight.”
How did you decide on the green suit?
“I saw it on a car that I really liked. I was like, ‘Dang, that color looks good.’ And it was matching my jewelry. I told my suit guy, ‘Is it possible to make this color or find this color somewhere?’ And he did it.”
You’re clearly a confident young man and confident in your ability. Do you think that’s going to translate at this level?
“Of course. You have to be confident with what you do. If you’re not confident on that field, you’re going to get yourself hurt. I feel like being confident is the name of the game in this day and age. The best receivers, the best everybody are confident in what they can do.”
Describe tonight being around the best players in college football from last year and waiting for this moment ...
“Tonight has been a great night, regardless of where I’ve been picked. In my opinion, I feel like tonight was a great night. I accomplished one of my childhood dreams. All of the guys are very positive for each other. Everybody cheers each other on whether they had been picked or not. Just good vibes all around.”
Where did you think you’d go?
“Dallas, if I’m being honest with you. I really thought I was going to Dallas.”
Why did you think that?
“I had a great meeting with Jerry Jones. Their defensive line coach texted me a couple days out saying he wanted to get on the phone with my dad. Then he proceeds to reach out to my dad and tells him how much he loves me. That one came to a shock to me.”
Were you disappointed you didn’t go to Dallas?
“No. I think today was God’s plan. I never want to question God’s plan. Whatever he’s got for me, I’m going to live up to it.”