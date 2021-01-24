NewsAll Bengals+
Search

Super Bowl LV Odds Revealed Ahead of AFC Championship Game

Tampa Bay advanced to Super Bowl LV on Sunday
Author:
Publish date:

CINCINNATI — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers 31-26 on Sunday night to advance to Super Bowl LV. 

They won three-straight road games in the playoffs to reach the big game. The tough road might've been worth it. 

They're the first team in NFL history that will play the Super Bowl in their home stadium. 

The AFC Champion hasn't been crowned, but Super Bowl odds are already out. 

The Bucs will be 1-point favorites over the Bills, if Buffalo can get past Kansas City on Sunday night. 

The Chiefs will be 2.5-point favorites over the Buccaneers if they win the AFC Championship Game. 

Patrick Mahomes is in the lineup on Sunday night, despite suffering a concussion last week against the Browns. He cleared protocol earlier this week. He's also and dealing with turf toe. 

Mahomes and the Chiefs look to outduel Josh Allen and a red hot Bills' offense. 

The winner will play Tom Brady and the Bucs on Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

All odds are courtesy of BetOnline

-----

You May Also Like:

Four Bengals Jersey Redesigns Worth Checking Out

Designer Releases Awesome Bengals Concept Jerseys

Bengals Pass on Sewell in Mock Draft

Joe Burrow Works Out With Teammates

An In-Depth Look at Marion Hobby's Decision to Join the Bengals

Joe Burrow Gives His Thoughts on Bengals' O-Line

The Bengals Need to Get the Offense This Offseason

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow James on Twitter: @JamesRapien
Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals
Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook

Jan 24, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before playing the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at Lambeau Field . Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
News

Super Bowl LV Odds Revealed Ahead of AFC Championship Game

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Carl Lawson (58) smiles after a sack in the second quarter during the Week 3 NFL preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Aug. 26, 2018, at New Era Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Cincinnati Bengals At Buffalo Bills Preseason Game Aug 26
News

Three Bengals Appear on Top 50 NFL Free Agents List

Jan 3, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
News

NFL News: Lions to Trade Matthew Stafford This Offseason

Dec 27, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks for an open receiver against the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
News

Three Teams on Deshaun Watson's List of Potential Destinations

Sam Hubbard
News

Look: Two More Quality Bengals' Uniform Designs

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers
Gameday

NFL Championship Sunday: Who Will Advance to Super Bowl LV?

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Austin Seibert (3) kicks the point after in the second quarter of the NFL Week 14 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Dallas Cowboys at Paul Brown Stadium in downtown Cincinnati on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. The Cowboys led 17-7 at half time. Dallas Cowboys At Cincinnati Bengals
News

Podcast: New Uniforms and the Weekend Mailbag!

Penei Sewell, Rashawn Slater
GM Report

Bengals Pass on Penei Sewell in Latest Mock Draft