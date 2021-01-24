Super Bowl LV Odds Revealed Ahead of AFC Championship Game

CINCINNATI — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Green Bay Packers 31-26 on Sunday night to advance to Super Bowl LV.

They won three-straight road games in the playoffs to reach the big game. The tough road might've been worth it.

They're the first team in NFL history that will play the Super Bowl in their home stadium.

The AFC Champion hasn't been crowned, but Super Bowl odds are already out.

The Bucs will be 1-point favorites over the Bills, if Buffalo can get past Kansas City on Sunday night.

The Chiefs will be 2.5-point favorites over the Buccaneers if they win the AFC Championship Game.

Patrick Mahomes is in the lineup on Sunday night, despite suffering a concussion last week against the Browns. He cleared protocol earlier this week. He's also and dealing with turf toe.

Mahomes and the Chiefs look to outduel Josh Allen and a red hot Bills' offense.

The winner will play Tom Brady and the Bucs on Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m. ET.

All odds are courtesy of BetOnline.

