Super Bowl LV Prop Bets Are Here

From the National Anthem to the Commercials, There's a Prop Bet For Everything

Super Bowl LV is just days away and there are plenty of prop bets worth your time. From the length of the National Anthem to the commercials and even the President of the United States—you can bet on a wide-ranging variety of props.

Check out all of your options below. Odds courtesy of BetOnline.

Super Bowl Specials

How many Players will miss game due to COVID?

Over/Under 1½

Temperature at Kickoff

Over/Under 70

Anthem Specials

Length of US National Anthem

Over/Under 2 minutes

Length of Last 'Brave'

Over/Under 6 seconds

Will the Anthem Singer Forget/Omit a Word during the US National Anthem?

Yes +1200 (12/1)

No -5000 (1/50)

If Joe Biden in Attendance - Will he be Shown During Anthem?

Yes -3000 (1/30)

No +900 (9/1)

Who will be shown first during the National Anthem?

Andy Reid -140 (5/7)

Bruce Arians EVEN (1/1)

Who will be shown first during the National Anthem?

Patrick Mahomes EVEN (1/1)

Tom Brady -140 (5/7)

Who will be shown first during the National Anthem?

Jason Kelce -140 (5/7)

Rob Gronkowski EVEN (1/1)

Will Any Player Kneel on Sideline During Anthem?

Yes +1200 (12/1)

No -5000 (1/50)

Will Any Player Raise Fist on Sideline During Anthem?

Yes +800 (8/1)

No -2500 (1/25)

Will Any Scoring Drive Take Less Time Than Anthem Length?

Yes -350 (2/7)

No +225 (9/4)

Game Broadcast Specials

What will be said first?

Super Bowl MVP -300 (1/3)

Super Bowl Ring(s) +200 (2/1)

What will be said/mentioned 1st?

Tom Brady's 10th Super Bowl -140 (5/7)

Tom Brady's Age 43 EVEN (1/1)

What will be said/mentioned 1st?

Mahomes will be a father/daddy/having a kid -150 (2/3)

Mahomes is engaged/getting married +110 (11/10)

How many times will Kindergarten be said?

Over/Under .5

Note: Tom Brady started in his first Super Bowl when Patrick Mahomes was in kindergarten.

How many times will Home Field Advantage be said?

Over/Under 1.5

How many times will Belichick be said?

Over/Under 1

How many times will Patriots be said?

Over/Under 2

How many times will Gisele Bundchen be shown?

Over/Under 1.5

How Many Times Will Roger Goodell be Shown?

Over/Under 1½

What will be said 1st?

Warren Sapp 1/2

Ronde Barber 2/1

Derrick Brooks 3/1

Will a clip of Jon Gruden at Super Bowl XXXVII be shown?

Yes -500 (1/5)

No +300 (3/1)

How many times will Tony Romo mention his kids/children?

Over/Under .5

Will the spread or total be mentioned be referenced?

Yes +700 (7/1)

No -2000 (1/20)

Note: Must say spread or total of game, no inferences.

How Many Times Will Biden be Said?

Over/Under .5

How Many times will Joe Biden Tweet During the Game?

Over/Under .5

Will Joe Biden Pick a Winner?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

How Many Times Will Trump be Said?

Over/Under ½

What will be said First?

COVID -350 (2/7)

Pandemic +225 (9/4)

What will be said First?

Mask(s) -250 (2/5)

Coronavirus +175 (7/4)

What will be said First?

2020 -140 (5/7)

2021 +120 (6/5)

Color of liquid poured on winning coach

Orange 5/4

Red/Pink 3/1

Yellow/Green/Lime 4/1

Purple 6/1

Clear 6/1

Blue 7/1

Player(s) to pour liquid on winning coach

Defensive 2/3

Offensive 3/2

Both 2/1

Postgame Specials

Who will MVP Refer to 1st in Speech?

Teammates 1/1

God/Religion 9/4

USA 7/1

Winning City 7/1

Family 9/1

Coaches 10/1

Team Owner 20/1

Will “Disney” be said by MVP?

Yes +400 (4/1)

No -250 (2/5)

Super Bowl Commercials

Actor to portray #FlatMatthew in Doritos commercial

Matt Damon 3/2

Matthew McConaughey 3/2

Matthew Broderick 7/2

Matthew Stafford 7/2

Matt Dillon 5/1

Matt LeBlanc 8/1

Matthew Perry 10/1

Who will speak 1st in Frito-Lay pregame commercial?

Peyton Manning -200 (1/2)

Eli Manning +150 (3/2)

Will Jerry Rice make paper football FG in Frito-Lay commercial?

Yes -180 (5/9)

No +140 (7/5)

Which bag will be seen first during Frito-Lay commercial?

Lay's 2/1

Doritos 9/4

Tostitos 9/4

Cheetos 3/1

Will there be a COVID vaccine commercial?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

How many commercials will show a person wearing a mask?

Over/Under 2½

First Anheuser-Busch brand commercial to run

Bud Light 1/1

Michelob Ultra 5/4

Bud Light Seltzer Lemonade 9/2

Michelob Ultra Organic Seltzer 5/1

How many commercials will have a dog in it?

Over/Under 3½

Will there be a commercial for major motion picture?

Yes -200 (1/2)

No +150 (3/2)

Will there be a Star Wars commercial?

Yes +150 (3/2)

No -200 (1/2)

Will Mila Kunis appear in Cheetos commercial with Ashton Kutcher?

Yes -400 (1/4)

No +250 (5/2)

Mr. J Pringle touch his mustache in Pringles Commercial?

Yes +350 (7/2)

No -600 (1/6)

Will an M&M's spokescandy be wearing a mask?

Yes +200 (2/1)

No -300 (1/3)

First character to appear in DoorDash commercial

Grover 2/1

Cookie Monster 5/2

Kermit the Frog 3/1

Big Bird 7/2

Elmo 5/1

Oscar the Grouch 6/1

Ernie 8/1

Bert 10/1

Rosita 12/1

Count von Count 16/1

Abby Cadabby 20/1

Mr. Snuffleupagus 25/1

Will Daveed Diggs sing in DoorDash commercial?

Yes -1000 (1/10)

No +550 (11/2)

Which device will be shown 1st during Fiverr commercial?

Laptop 5/4

Tablet 3/2

Phone 2/1

Will "wax on" be said by boy in E-Trade commercial?

Yes +550 (11/2)

No -1000 (1/10)

Will a face shield be seen in WeatherTech commercial?

Yes -800 (1/8)

No +425 (17/4)

Halftime Show Specials

The Weeknd 1st Song Performed at Halftime

Blinding Lights 9/5

Save Your Tears 2/1

Pray For Me 5/2

Can't Feel My Face 3/1

Starboy 3/1

I Feel it Coming 9/1

Hawaii 10/1

The Hills 10/1

In Your Eyes 12/1

Earned It 16/1

Love Me Harder 16/1

Lost in the Fire 20/1

Will Doja Cat Appear w/The Weeknd During Halftime Show?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -900 (1/9)

Will Drake Appear w/The Weeknd During Halftime Show?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -900 (1/9)

Will Kenny G Appear w/The Weeknd During Halftime Show?

Yes +500 (5/1)

No -900 (1/9)

Will Michael Jackson Hologram Appear w/The Weeknd During Halftime Show?

Yes +1200 (12/1)

No -5000 (1/50)