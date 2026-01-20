CINCINNATI — A coaching candidate in the AFC North may be headed south based on the latest reports. Free agent coach Mike McDaniel is reportedly withdrawing from the Browns head coaching search but staying involved with others.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports McDaniel is in the mix for other roles, ranging from head coaching to offensive coordinator.

"Former Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel informed the Browns he’s withdrawing from their head coaching search ahead of a scheduled in-person interview Wednesday, per sources. McDaniel — who is still a candidate for the Ravens and Raiders HC vacancies — is interviewing for the Chargers offensive coordinator job today. He has multiple OC offers and could have a new home soon," Pellisero posted on X.

The shake-up means that Cleveland won't be bringing in McDaniel, but he could still end up leading the Ravens and Lamar Jackson when things are all said and done.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati is monitoring the situation of current offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher, who has interviewed for the Cleveland head coaching position and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator role.

A loss of Pitcher would mark a third offensive coordinator for Zac Taylor in his six-plus seasons as head coach. He and the director of player personnel, Duke Tobin, are trying to turn this ship around in the offseason.

"We’ve played good offenses. It’s not an excuse," Tobin said recently about the defensive struggles last season. "We also had to play large stretches without our highest-paid… Actually, it was the highest-paid guy on both sides of the ball that wasn’t out there for us. You need your closers, and you need your aces when it comes down to the fourth quarter, and you need a stop."

Cincinnati is hard at work assessing talent to bring in over the next few months.

