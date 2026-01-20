Bengals Select Member of Popular Mock Draft Trio As 2025-26 College Football Season Ends

CINCINNATI — The Bengals selected one of their popular pick options in Pro Football Focus's latest 2026 NFL Mock Draft. Gordon McGuinness has the team rolling with Clemson defensive tackle Peter Woods at Pick 10.

He is one of three clear top candidates for the Bengals' first selection in April. Texas Tech defensive end David Bailey and Ohio State safety Caleb Downs are the two other talents getting slotted to the Bengals most often in mock drafts.

"The Bengals need to improve their defense," McGuinness wrote. "While there is a case to draft an offensive lineman here, Cincinnati would be wise to go with an impact player on the defensive interior. Woods underperformed in 2025 but earned PFF grades above 80.0 in each of the two seasons prior and has the skill set to shine as a pass rusher and against the run."

Woods is the clear top defensive tackle in the draft, checking in at No. 11 overall on Mock Draft Database's consensus big board. The next closest defensive tackle is Ohio State's Kayden McDonald at 23rd overall.

Cincinnati didn't have anyone wow at the defensive tackle spot this season, and could continue building that important area with a top pick. Woods could change that narrative in 2026 after posting 30 tackles and two sacks this past season at 6-3, 315 pounds.

"We have to find the right guys," Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin said this offseason. "They have to be available to us. They have to be open to coming to Cincinnati, and we have to work out the contract. Those are all ifs. We're not there yet. We're not sure who's available, what the options are, but yes, we're open to improving our football team in any way that we can."

The NFL Draft begins on April 23.

