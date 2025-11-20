Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Joe Burrow Gets Back-To-Back Full Practices In
CINCINNATI — The Bengals went through another practice on Thursday, and Joe Burrow continues to make great progress toward a weekend return against the Patriots.
He practiced fully along with Mike Gesicki and Daijahn Anthony, marking strong chances that all three return from the injured reserve this week. Trey Hendrickson hasn't been on the IR this season, but he will almost assuredly not play against New England after missing another practice Thursday.
Check out the rest of the statuses below:
Full: Burrow, Gesicki, Anthony, Jermaine Burton, Joseph Ossai, Cedric Johnson
Limited: Joe Flacco, B.J. Hill (rest), Jalen Rivers
DNP: Hendrickson, Taylor-Britt, Cam Sample, Samaje Perine, Jalen Rivers
Zac Taylor updated the plan for Burrow this week in a radio hit with 700 WLW's Thom Brennaman.
"Well, we don't know that yet," Taylor said about Burrow playing on Sunday. "It's kind of a balance of Joe Flacco hasn't been practicing on Wednesdays, so it was a great opportunity to get Joe Burrow out there to take as many reps as possible. So yeah, he took all the reps, but that was a balance with Joe, who has not been practicing on Wednesdays for the last few weeks, and so we'll just keep working through these next couple of days."
Cincinnati battles the 9-2 Patriots at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
