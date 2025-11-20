Zac Taylor Gives Latest Joe Burrow Return Update Following Quarterback's Full Wednesday Practice
CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow practiced fully on Wednesday, but he's not a shoe-in to start against the Patriots on Sunday. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor spoke with Thom Brennaman on 700 WLW this week and said they are still "not there yet" with Burrow starting Sunday.
Burrow got a full practice in because Joe Flacco was limited with his shoulder sprain, but the star quarterback clearly wants to return soon.
"I'm not there yet," Taylor said to Brennaman on Thursday morning. "You know, one day of practice isn't going to lead to that decision yet. So we'll use the time we have at our disposal and come up with the best decision we can."
Taylor did say he "looked good" throwing the ball.
"I was pleased. I thought he looked good on the first day, taking 11-on-11 reps, and so that was a great starting point for him," Taylor noted. "And hadn't done that for two months. So I was pleased with what I saw."
Cincinnati has been without Burrow since his major turf toe injury in Week 2, and they've won just one game since then, thanks to arguably the worst defense in NFL history. (Most) Fans would love to see him return and try to rescue this season from the brink.
"Well, we don't know that yet," Taylor said about Burrow playing on Sunday. "It's kind of a balance of Joe Flacco hasn't been practicing on Wednesdays, so it was a great opportunity to get Joe Burrow out there to take as many reps as possible. So yeah, he took all the reps, but that was a balance with Joe, who has not been practicing on Wednesdays for the last few weeks, and so we'll just keep working through these next couple of days."
Cincinnati would have to lift him off injured reserve before Sunday to make him eligible to play against the Patriots.
That game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET inside Paycor Stadium.
