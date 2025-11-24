Latest Projections Have Bengals Firmly in Top 10 of 2026 NFL Draft, Chance at Top Five Pick

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are barreling towards another lost season in the Joe Burrow era, but at least this one has a chance to place them in an ideal draft spot to add much-needed talent on both sides of the ball.

ESPN's Seth Walder released his latest top 10 pick projections, and Cincinnati is most likely to land at least a top 10 pick (76.2% chance) with an outside shot at the top five (20.2%). If they continue to lose at their current rate, they will finish with around four or five wins with a projected final pick range of 8.3 overall.

Unfortunately, the bottom of the league is as putrid as it gets. Cincinnati currently holds the eighth spot in the draft as of this writing. They have the 25th-hardest schedule remaining, which won't help them move up the draft hierarchy, sitting two games back of the lowly Tennessee Titans for the No. 1 overall selection in the draft.

The Bengals are still putting on a brave, winning face entering this week's daunting road challenge against the Ravens, but wanting to win and actually pulling it off are completely different animals.

"Winning is important. We want to win, and Joe gives us a great chance to win. Again, (Joe) Flacco has given us every opportunity. We haven't lost games because of Joe Flacco," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said about playing Joe Burrow this week. "He's gone out there and given us everything, and he understands that. That being said, we'll also be excited to watch Joe Burrow. I've watched Joe Burrow now for six years and seen the things he can do as well. Again, he's worked really hard to get himself back. He's a football player. He wants to play football. We want to win football games, so that will lead to that decision."

Winning may be important for the coaching staff's job security, but it will not help them add the talent they need to contend next season and beyond. Check out the latest top 10 projection from Walder below:

Updated draft pick forecast!



Four teams with a double-digit chance to earn the No. 1 overall pick. pic.twitter.com/YWWN1phg93 — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) November 24, 2025

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!

Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.

Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple

Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify

YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube

-----

Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok