College Star Makes Decision That Hurts Bengals' 2026 NFL Draft Plans

CINCINNATI — Oregon quarterback Dante Moore isn't turning pro will return to school next season. Moore made his announcement on Wednesday afternoon on ESPN.

That isn't great news for the Bengals and any other team with a top 10 pick in the first round. There are plenty of quarterback-needy teams that could've used Moore. In Cincinnati's case, they have their quarterback in Joe Burrow.

If Moore declared for the draft, he certainly would've been picked in the top nine, which would've pushed another player down to the Bengals at No. 10 overall.

Instead, there's one less top quarterback for teams to choose from.

"With my decision, it's been very tough. I've prayed a lot about it, talked to many people -- my mentors and people I look up to. With that being said, of course I'll be coming back to Oregon for one more year, play for the Ducks and reach our goal of being national champions," Moore said on ESPN. "This year, I've had many great throws, many great plays, but at the end of the day I feel I can still learn so much more. As a kid, since I was 4 years old, I've dreamed about being in the NFL, but this team, we've been through a lot, a lot of people are returning, so we've got some exciting things to come this year. I'm excited to keep pushing my team."

That puts Indiana star quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza in prime position to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft—a selection the Raiders hold. It also means the Bengals won't benefit from Moore going in the top 10.

There was some good news for the Bengals to come out of Oregon on Wednesday.

Safety Dillon Thieneman officially declared for the 2026 NFL Draft. He's widely considered the second-best safety in the draft and a top-50 player overall. The Bengals need help at safety. Thieneman could be an ideal second round target. For more on the Ducks defender, go here.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

-----

Join the 63,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI

Join the 115,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Join the 49,000+ Bengals Fans That Follow Us on TikTok