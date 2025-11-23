Cincinnati Bengals Announce Inactives Ahead of Week 12 Matchup vs New England Patriots
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are without Ja'Marr Chase for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
That means second-year wide receiver Jermaine Burton will be active, right? Wrong.
Burton is inactive. He hasn't played in a game this season. The Bengals only have four wide receivers active for Sunday's game. They also have four active tight ends: Mike Gesicki, Noah Fant, Drew Sample and Tanner Hudson.
Samaje Perine, Cam Grandy, Trey Hendrickson, Cam Sample and Sean Clifford are also inactive. Clifford will serve as the Bengals' emergency third quarterback behind Joe Flacco and Jake Browning.
Chase is on the NFL's reserve-suspended list. He'll re-join the Bengals' roster on Monday.
The Bengals elevated cornerback Jalen Davis from the practice squad for Sunday's game against the Patriots. Davis, 29, has appeared in 52 career games in his six seasons with the Bengals. He hasn't appeared in a game this season.
By elevating Davis, the Bengals give themselves a true nickel cornerback. That could mean Davis starting alongside DJ Turner II and Dax Hill at cornerback.
Josh Newton, Marco Wilson and DJ Ivey are two other options at cornerback. Cincinnati is 3-7 going into Sunday's game against the Patriots. They've had plenty of issues on defense, but their corners—mostly Turner and Hill—have been a bright spot.
The Bengals have six cornerbacks active for Sunday's game.
The Bengals also elevated running back Gary Brightwell. Brightwell hasn't appeared in a game for the Bengals, but he has plenty of NFL experience. He's appeared in 39 career NFL games.
Brightwell will serve as the Bengals' No. 3 running back behind Chase Brown and Tahj Brooks. Perine is still recovering from a high ankle sprain.
Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly
For more on the Bengals watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Make sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!
-----
Join the 61,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI
Join the 114,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page
Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast