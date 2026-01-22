Four Bengals Players in Line for Big Pay Raises Due to Performance Escalators

CINCINNATI — Bengals running back Chase Brown and cornerback DJ Turner II are both in line to get significant raises in 2026 thanks to the amount of playing time they received over the past few seasons.

That shouldn't shock anyone that's watched the Bengals over the past few seasons. Turner has quickly become one of the NFL's best young cornerbacks. He finished tied for second in the league with 18 pass breakups in 2025.

Meanwhile, Brown has established himself as one of the most versatile running backs in the league. He finished with 1,019 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 2025. He also caught 69 passes for 437 yards and five touchdowns.

Both players are set to get raises from their respective salaries to $3.6 million due to "Proven Performance Escalators" that are in their contracts. Brown and Turner aren't the only Bengals players from the 2023 NFL Draft class scheduled to get big raises.

Andrei and Jordan

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Andrei Iosivas (80) celebrates with tight end Tanner Hudson (87) after a play during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Andrei Iosivas and Jordan Battle are also in line to make $3.6 million this year. All four players qualified for Level One Proven Performance Escalators.

Players earn the Level One PPE if they participate in a certain percentage of a team's offensive or defensive snaps in two of their first three seasons in the NFL. For second round picks like Turner, the average is 60%. For players selected in the 3rd-7th rounds, it's 35%. These escalators are available players that aren't drafted in the first round. Cordell Volson was the most recent Bengals player to earn escalators in his contract.

Battle, Brown, Iosivas and Turner each played in all 17 games this past season. None of them are under contract beyond the 2026 campaign.

Iosivas had 33 catches for 435 yards and two touchdowns this season. He played 77% of the Bengals offensive snaps. Battle had a career-high 125 tackles, six pass breakups and four interceptions. He was on the field for 86% of Cincinnati's defensive snaps.

Check out the full list of Proven Performance Escalator Projections courtesy of Over The Cap here.

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

-----

Join the 63,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI

Join the 115,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Join the 49,000+ Bengals Fans That Follow Us on TikTok