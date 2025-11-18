Cincinnati Bengals Announce Uniform Combination for Sunday's Game Against New England Patriots
CINCINNATI – The Cincinnati Bengals have announced the uniform combination for Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots at Paycor Stadium.
The Bengals will wear black jerseys, white pants with orange stripes and orange socks.
It will be the second time the team has worn that combination this season after sporting the look in the 37-24 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 5.
Overall, the Bengals have worn the black-white-orange-orange combination 12 times since the uniform re-design in 2021.
They are 7-5 in this combination, including the loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI.
Here is the full list of games:
Week 5, 2025 – Lions 37, Bengals 24
Week 17, 2024 – Bengals 30, Broncos 24, OT
Week 9, 2024 – Bengals 41, Raiders 24
Week 3, 2024 – Commanders 38, Bengals 33
Week 9, 2023 – Bengals 24, Bills 18
Week 6, 2023 – Bengals 17, Seahawks 13
Wild Card, 2022 – Bengals 24, Ravens 17
Week 9, 2022 – Bengals 42, Panthers 21
Week 1, 2022 – Steelers 23, Bengals 20, OT
Super Bowl LVI, 2021 – Rams 23, Bengals 20
Wild Card, 2021 – Bengals 26, Raiders 19
Week 14, 2021 – 49ers 26, Bengals 23, OT
Unlike orange pants, orange socks have been fairly lucky for the Bengals.
They are 15-10 while wearing orange socks compared to 2-6 in orange pants.
Cincinnati is 3-7 on the season. They enter Sunday's game with a 3-game losing streak. They've lost seven of their last eight games. Their 1-7 record is tied for the NFL's worst record since Week 3.
Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly
For more on the Bengals, including Ja'Marr Chase's suspension, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel. Be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, analysis, insight and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!
-----
Join the 61,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on our YouTube channel.
Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI
Join the 114,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page
Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast