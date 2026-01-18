Texans vs. Patriots Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Divisional Round (Taking Tight Ends)

Two of the top defenses in the league meet on Sunday afternoon with the New England Patriots hosting the Houston Texans.

Houston put up 30 points last week in Pittsburgh, but two of those touchdowns came from its defense in the fourth quarter. The Patriots only had one touchdown themselves in their 16-3 win.

There may only be a few touchdowns in this one given the defensive prowess on both sides.

Here’s a full breakdown of each of the best anytime touchdown scorer props for this NFL Divisional Round matchup on Sunday, January 18.

Best Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for Texans vs. Patriots

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Rhamondre Stevenson Anytime Touchdown (+175)

Hunter Henry Anytime Touchdown (+190)

Dalton Schultz Anytime Touchdown (+230)

The Patriots have been splitting time in the backfield between veteran Rhamondre Stevenson and rookie TreVeyon Henderson. Stevenson had 14 touches last week to Henderson’s 10, so I’m targeting him rather than the rookie this week at home.

Stevenson is the starter and should continue to see more usage than Henderson against Houston. He played 40 snaps to Henderson’s 26 last week, and has taken the bulk of the playing time in the latter half of the season.

The fifth-year back finished the regular season strong with six touchdowns in his final three games: four on the ground and two receiving. I’ll back him at this price to find paydirt against the Texans.

Tight ends always seem to play important roles in the playoffs, and Hunter Henry did just that last week. He caught three of five targets for 64 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter for the Patriots’ lone TD of the game.

Henry trails only Stefon Diggs in targets this season with 87 to the wide receiver’s 102, and they both had five targets last week. The tight end has outpaced Diggs in red-zone targets, though, with 22 on the season to Diggs’ 12.

Eight different tight ends scored a touchdown this season against the Texans, including four total scores in the final four weeks of the regular season.

I’ll double down on tight end touchdowns with Dalton Schultz at +230. Nico Collins is in concussion protocol ahead of Sunday’s game, so the top wide receiver could very well be out for this Divisional Round matchup. That will result in even more targets for Schultz, who has 106 to Collins’ 120 on the season.

Schultz only had 12 yards last week in Pittsburgh, but he made three catches on four targets. He’s been targeted 12 times in the red zone this season, including once last week.

The Texans are going to have to grind it out if they want to score on this Patriots defense without Collins. Targeting the tight end is the way to do that.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

