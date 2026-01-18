Texans vs. Patriots Final Score Prediction for NFL Divisional Round (Can Houston Upset NE?)

The Houston Texans came away with a big win in Pittsburgh on Monday night, and they’re once again road underdogs in a cold-weather game when they face off against the New England Patriots on Sunday afternoon.

New England had a pretty dominant win as well, holding the Chargers to just three points in a 16-3 victory.

This should be a good battle between two strong defenses in New England on Sunday.

The oddsmakers have the Patriots as slight home favorites at the best betting sites for this matchup.

This season, the SI Betting team is sharing a final score prediction for every game as a fun way to help bettors decide on spread and total bets.

Using the latest odds and analysis, here’s where I’m leaning for this Divisional Round matchup.

Texans vs. Patriots Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Texans +3.5 (-118)

Patriots -3.5 (-102)

Moneyline

Texans: +145

Patriots: -175

Total

40.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

The spread has gone up by half a point since the odds opened for this one, while the total is still at 40.5.

Can the Texans go on the road for another playoff victory?

Texans vs. Patriots Final Score Prediction

SI Betting’s Iain MacMillan broke down this game in his Road to Super Bowl 60 column:

The Texans' defense is good enough to lead them all the way to a Super Bowl. Second in the NFL in DVOA, opponent EPA, and opponent success rate. Their offense has struggled against good defenses themselves, but now they face a Patriots' defense that's in the bottom 10 in a lot of categories.

Despite beating the Chargers last week, the Patriots' offense struggled against one of the best defenses they've faced all season. Now they face an even better defense in the Texans. They may be able to squeak out a win, but I'll take the side with the best defense in football that's getting three points.

Pick: Texans +3 (-120) via DraftKings

I liked the Texans +3, as Iain does, and I love the Texans getting the hook at +3.5. This is going to be a tight, low-scoring game between two of the top defenses in the league.

Drake Maye has done well in his sophomore season, but the Chargers slowed him down and the Texans should do the same. It wouldn’t surprise me if there are only two or three touchdowns total in this one.

I’ll take the Texans outright on the road in New England.

Final Score Prediction: Texans 16, Patriots 13

