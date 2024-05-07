When you ask people about #PennState CB Daequan Hardy, three things come up: Elite speed, explosive nickel, and NFL returner.



He hit over 20 MPH at the Shrine Bowl per @ZebraSports, and hit as high as 23 MPH at Penn State this season.



He’s probably even faster than his 4.38… pic.twitter.com/6iN1mV6xqq