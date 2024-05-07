5 players to watch during Bills' 2024 Rookie Minicamp
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to continue their offseason workouts with the commencement of their rookie minicamp on May 10th. This is a great opportunity to see the likes of wide receiver Keon Coleman, safety Cole Bishop, and running back Ray Davis who were all drafted by Buffalo in the 2024 NFL Draft, while it’s also going to be the first look at undrafted free agents such as running back Frank Gore Jr., and wide receivers Lawrence Keys, and Xavier Johnson.
The rookie minicamp is a great primer for the preseason, because after the minicamp ends, OTA’s begin May 20th, with mandatory minicamp starting June 11th.
Here are five rookies you should keep an eye on throughout minicamp.
WR Keon Coleman
Coleman has become a social media superstar since his arrival at One Bills Drive, his infectious personality spreading through his opening press conference with smart shopping tips and his newfound love of Wegman's cookies.
What is he like on the field, though? Coleman was an enigma in the pre-draft process, as his poor 40-time at the NFL Combine became a sticking point for some. However, he also turned the same heads for having one of the fastest gauntlet drills at the same combine. Coleman though looks the part, his 6-foot-3 frame, incredible vertical, and explosiveness are all jaw-dropping. His jump ball specialty became the stuff of myth during his one-year tenure at Florida State.
But, how does Coleman look when he’s in Joe Brady’s offense? Running shorter routes? Trying to beat his man off the line of scrimmage? These all won’t be answered on May 10th, but we’ll start to get a better idea of how he’s going to fit within the Bills offense once the minicamp ends.
DT DeWayne Carter
DeWayne Carter had Buffalo buzzing once he arrived at the facilities after he was drafted, like Coleman, but for Carter, it was due to his professionalism. ‘Mr. Duke’ impressed many with his intelligence and leadership in the pre-draft process; the three-time captain was taken at the end of the third round, in which Carter stated to GM Brandon Beane, “What took you so long?”
Carter has become one in a now-growing list of defensive linemen drafted by the Bills under the McDermott-Beane regime. His size and power should be a welcome addition to the defensive front, and in theory, his game should translate since he played against elite-level competition in the ACC.
Carter tallied 12 sacks during his time at Duke, so if he can come close to replicating those types of numbers while in Buffalo, the Bills should have a dominant defensive front for years to come.
CB Daequan Hardy
Continuing on the defensive side of the ball, the Bills selected defensive back Daequan Hardy in the sixth round of the 2024 draft. Hardy is an explosive yet undersized defensive back, who flashed his speed, toughness, and versatility during his time at Penn State.
The prototypical Sean McDermott cornerback.
Hardy is currently a dark horse to make waves as a defensive back due to his stature and draft status. Yet, McDermott has proven himself to develop undersized and underappreciated cornerbacks, so there’s every chance Hardy can make a splash as a nickel during the rookie minicamp. But, Hardy could make his biggest impact as the return man for the Bills; Hardy was an electric returner for the Nittany Lions, averaging 14.6 yards per punt return.
RB Frank Gore Jr.
The Bills signed the son of former Buffalo Bill, and NFL legend, Frank Gore after the NFL draft wrapped up on April 28th. Gore Jr., spent the entirety of his collegiate career at the University of Southern Mississippi where he amassed over 4,000 career rushing yards, on an average of 5.3 yards per carry.
Gore’s undrafted status could go to the fact that he was undersized standing at just 5-foot-8 and weighing in at 185 pounds. He also wasn’t incredibly prolific in the passing game, but he averaged an impressive 9.2 yards per reception. The Bills running back room is completely wide open, with only two players returning from the previous season, so Gore Jr., has the opportunity to carve a niche for himself in Buffalo’s roster.
G Keaton Bills
What a name, huh?
The former Utah guard has a tough path ahead of him to make the roster since the Bills do have plenty of depth at the position. But, he showed he’s more than capable of opening holes in the run game, and being a serviceable pass blocker in college, allowing just three sacks his senior season. He was also deemed by Ryan Fowler of Bleacher Report that he’s the Bills’ most likely UDFA to make the roster, putting him above the likes of Gore Jr., and former Ohio State wide receiver Xavier Johnson.
There are plenty of interesting rookies that the Bills either drafted or signed once the draft ended, and almost every rookie they drafted has a shot at making the team. So, what do the likes of DE Javon Solomon, OT Tylan Grable, or even the former rugby player Travis Clayton have in store for the Bills?
We’ll start to find that out on May 10th.