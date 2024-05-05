Bills UDFA Primer: Meeting the 2024 undrafted free agent class
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane’s phone was in near-constant use throughout the 2024 NFL Draft, as the team executed several moves around the board as it added 10 prospects to its roster. Buffalo wasn’t done adding youth after the conclusion of the three-day extravaganza, as the team has reportedly agreed to contracts with several players who fell through the cracks of the seven-round event. Though every undrafted free agent signed is likely a longshot to make the roster given the Bills’ depth, there are a few interesting names to keep track of. We’ve compiled a list of every reported Buffalo UDFA signing and what you need to know about them.
Note: All UDFA signings are merely reported at this time. Though they’ve been announced by insiders, agencies, and schools, the Bills have not confirmed any of these signings.
RB Frank Gore Jr., Southern Miss
Likely the most recognizable name of Buffalo’s reported 2024 undrafted free agent class, Frank Gore Jr. is, aptly, the son of legendary NFL running back Frank Gore, who spent the 2019 season as a key contributor for a Buffalo Bills offense helmed by a then-sophomore Josh Allen. Gore retired as the NFL’s third-all-time leading rusher following the 2020 season, missing the opportunity to share an NFL field with his son by just a few years.
Gore Jr. isn’t quite the power threat that his father was, but he is an elusive back who could make a push for the backend of Buffalo’s depth chart at running back throughout the summer. He’s coming off a collegiate career in which he rushed for 4,022 yards and 26 touchdowns, leaving Southern Mississippi as the program’s third-all-time leading rusher.
CB Keni-H Lovely, Western Michigan
Buffalo’s defense loves to deploy players who have a nose for the football, and former Western Michigan defensive back Keni-H Lovely certainly fits the bill. He recorded six interceptions and four forced fumbles throughout his time at Western Michigan, this in addition to 108 total tackles and 10 pass deflections. The vast majority of his experience comes on the boundary, as 513 of his 646 defensive snaps in the 2023 season came out wide; the 5-foot-10 defender will compete with the likes of Ja’Marcus Ingram and Kyron Brown for a spot at the bottom of the Bills’ depth chart at cornerback.
CB Te'Cory Couch, Miami
Te’Cory Couch’s path to a roster spot in Buffalo is as a depth nickel defender and special teamer. He primarily played in the slot at Miami, registering 482 snaps as a nickel cornerback last season. He recorded 153 tackles and four picks throughout his five seasons with the Hurricanes, also contributing on kick and punt returns as a blocker. His size (listed at 5-foot-10, 175 pounds on Miami’s website) is a bit of a concern, but he brings a breadth of experience to the Bills; he’ll compete with 2024 sixth-round pick Daequan Hardy for the team’s backup nickel spot in training camp and preseason.
G Keaton Bills, Utah
A three-year starter for Utah, the aptly named Keaton Bills was a reliable, if not unspectacular guard throughout his time in Salt Lake City. He was solid as a run blocker and decent in pass protection, allowing three sacks in his final year with the Utes, per Pro Football Focus. Buffalo has a fair bit of depth across the offensive line, and thus, Bills’ path to the roster is a bit bumpy; he definitely has the best name out of any of this year’s UDFAs, though.
OL Gunner Britton, Auburn
A tackle throughout the majority of his time at Auburn, Gunner Britton transitioned to guard in 2023, with 715 of his 791 offensive snaps coming at left guard. His ability to play several spots makes him an intriguing long-term developmental piece for the Bills, a team that historically places great value in linemen with positional versatility—that said, don’t expect him to supplant the likes of Ryan Van Demark and Alec Anderson on the depth chart immediately. He’s a prime practice squad candidate for Buffalo.
OT Mike Edwards, Campbell
Former Campbell Fighting Camels (yes, that’s a real team name) tackle Mike Edwards is a mammoth of a man; he’s listed at 6-foot-7, 355 pounds on the school’s official website. He played left tackle throughout his four years in Buies Creek, even taking seven snaps at defensive tackle in the 2023 season. He’s an extreme long shot for Buffalo’s active roster, but his physical profile is worth taking a swing on.
EDGE David Ugwoegbu, Houston
Previously a four-year contributor for the Oklahoma Sooners, David Ugwoegbu transferred to Houston for his fifth collegiate season, notching 41 tackles and three sacks. He’ll compete for a rotational role on Buffalo’s defensive line, but he, too, is a long shot; he’s not a great athlete, and while he’s solid against the run, he just lacks the explosion common of NFL pass rushers. NFL.com was not kind to Ugwoegbu in their assessment of him, projecting him as an inside linebacker with poor coverage ability.
EDGE Rondell Bothroyd, Oklahoma
Rondell Bothroyd transferred to Oklahoma from Wake Forest for his final collegiate season, notching 25 tackles in Norman while failing to register a sack. He did, however, register a team-high eight quarterback hurries, this in addition to 15.5 sacks throughout his time with the Demon Deacons. He, too, will compete with Ugwoegbu for a spot at the bottom of Buffalo’s crowded depth chart at defensive end.
DT Branson Deen, Miami
Buffalo added another undrafted Miami Hurricanes defender in the form of defensive tackle Branson Deen, who transferred to Miami for the 2023 season after recording 25 quarterback hurries and 16 run stops for the Boilermakers in 2022. His production slightly dipped in Miami, registering nine hurries and 13 run stops, per PFF. At 6-foot-2, 280 pounds, he perhaps needs to add a few pounds in order to stick around as an interior defender in the NFL, this in addition to improving his tackling; per PFF, he leaves college with a 17.1% miss tackle percentage.
WR Xavier Johnson, Ohio State
Ohio State is historically a wide receiver factory, and the Bills hope they’ve found a gem that slipped through the cracks in the form of Xavier Johnson. A three-star recruit out of high school, Johnson was more so used as a gadget player as opposed to a wideout in Columbus, lining up out wide, in the slot, and in the backfield for the Buckeyes last season. He recorded 190 rushing yards and 178 receiving yards in the 2023 season, this in addition to 250 yards on kick returns. At 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, Johnson doesn’t project as a traditional wide receiver for Buffalo, but instead as a potentially fun gadget player Joe Brady can deploy in various ways in the preseason. If Johnson can execute on a few of these opportunities and impress on special teams, he could stick at the bottom of the Bills’ roster.
WR Lawrence Keys, Tulane
A three-star recruit out of high school, Lawrence Keys initially committed to Notre Dame, rarely seeing the field throughout his three seasons in South Bend. He transferred to Tulane ahead of the 2022 season, catching 63 passes for 895 yards and nine touchdowns throughout his two seasons with the Green Wave. He’s a fun name to keep tabs on throughout camp; he’s a bit unrefined as a route runner and, at 5-foot-10, 170 pounds, is a bit undersized, but he’s a versatile receiver with experience in and ability to play both outside and in the slot. He also has kick return ability, returning 23 kicks for an average of 27.1 yards in the 2022 season. He’s a long shot, but he has an interesting resume and skill set.
P Jack Browning, San Diego State
Jack Browning kicked and punted for the Aztecs, never missing an extra point while making 74.5% of his field goal attempts throughout his two seasons in San Diego, per PFF. It’s his punting statistics that are of larger concern to Bills fans, as he projects as a punter at the professional level. He punted 122 times throughout his stint with the Aztecs, his average punt going for a net of 42.2 yards. He’ll compete with Sam Martin for Buffalo’s punting and holding job this offseason.