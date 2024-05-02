First Look at New Bills: Dates announced for Buffalo's OTAs, Rookie Minicamp
The Buffalo Bills are getting the band back together for some Organized Team Activity (OTA).
The NFL officially announced offseason workout dates for all 32 teams, leading off with each team's rookie minicamp. The Bills will participate in the second wave of rookie camps, set to do business in Orchard Park May 10-11. A handful of teams, including the New York Jets and back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs, will host mini camps this weekend (May 3-6).
Undrafted free agents and other players participating on a tryout basis will do most in the on-field work at next weekend's Bills' rookie minicamp.
Meanwhile, OTAs Phase 1 has already come to a close. Kicking off April 15, teams were permitted to hold "activities limited to meetings, strength and conditioning, and physical rehabilitation only." Phase 2 encompasses the next three weeks of the nine-week program with limited on-field workouts permitted.
For the Bills, Phase 3, which allows for a total of 10 days of organized team practice activity, will begin on May 20. During this four-week period, no live contact is permitted, but 7-on-7, 9-on-7, and 11-on-11 drills are allowed. All OTAs are voluntary for players, the nine-week program will conclude with a mandatory veteran minicamp in June.
Buffalo's OTA practice dates are as follows: May 20-21, May 23, May 28-30, June 3-4, June 6. Mandatory minicamp is set for June 11-13.
In addition to rookies getting their first taste of the NFL, the Bills will have two coordinators working to get comfortable in their news positions. Offensive coordinator Joe Brady, who stepped in for the dismissed Ken Dorsey during the 2023 season, had the interim tag removed earlier this offseason. Meanwhile, linebackers coach Bobby Babich was promoted to defensive coordinator shortly after the season ended.