Bills First-Round Pick WR Keon Coleman Reaches Out to Bills Hall Of Famer Andre Reed

@keoncoleman6 already texted me about how to make major moves in #Buffalo. He’s not playing around . He respects those who came before him. Sign of a guy that’s all in , humble-ready to work. Balls in the air he goes and gets it. Open like 7eleven . 💯👍🏾👍🏾 #billsmafia #Nfldraft pic.twitter.com/igeOiYDv3R