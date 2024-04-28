Buffalo Bills' Top Draft Pick Elicits Text Messages from Satisfied QB1 Josh Allen
Keon Coleman is this year's Dalton Kincaid in the sense that he's Josh Allen approved.
"Last year, Draft Day, I sent [general manager Brandon] Beane a text, said 'Dalton Kincaid.' That's all I said," said Allen during a pre-draft press conference on April 18.
Whether a coincidence or not, the Bills subsequently traded up two spots to draft Kincaid at No. 25 overall. He proceeded to make 73 receptions as a rookie tight end with Allen, a three-time NFL MVP finalist, as his quarterback.
"Josh Allen loves the draft. He loves the process," said Beane last week.
This year, Beane an the Bills made Coleman the first pick in Round 2 at the NFL Draft in Detroit, doing so much to Allen's delight.
"He texted me the day of. 'You're the guy I wanted. I watched a lot of receivers and I want to play with you,'" said Coleman on Saturday in Orchard Park. "I'm like, 'I've been saying the same thing. I want to go play with the guy that wears No. 17.'"
It's clear that the peer-to-peer admiration is mutual.
"He's a great quarterback. I think he's one of the best in the league right now and I would love to be catching passes from him. I'm ready for that," said Coleman.