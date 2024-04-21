Josh Allen's Draft Day Influence on Buffalo Bills' GM Brandon Beane
Who will it be this year?
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen made his preference known at the start of the 2023 NFL Draft.
"Last year, Draft Day, I sent Beane a text, said 'Dalton Kincaid.' That's all I said," recounted Allen while addressing reporters at One Bills Drive on April 18.
RELATED: Josh Allen Provides His Thoughts on Diggs Trade, Veteran Departures & Leadership
Much to Allen's delight, Beane traded up two spots in Round 1, leapfrogging the Dallas Cowboys, to ensure the Bills got their preferred player. Buffalo selected Utah tight end Dalton Kincaid with the No. 25 overall selection and immediately factored him into the offensive plans.
As a rookie, Kincaid missed only one regular season game on the way to 73 receptions and 29 first downs. He led the Bills with an 80.2 catch percentage, establishing himself as a trustworthy target for Allen, who may or may not have convinced Beane to draft the sure-handed pass-catcher.
"I'd like to think that I have some input in who we get to pick, but, honestly, I really don't," said Allen, who has accounted for more touchdowns than every other player in NFL history over the first six years of one's career.
RELATED: Josh Allen's 'New Version of Buffalo Bills'
With starting receivers Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis landing elsewhere this offseason, Buffalo would be wise to provide another playmaker for Allen.
On Thursday night, we'll find out who is this year's "Dalton Kincaid."