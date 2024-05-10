One highlight from each Bills offensive draft pick that shows their potential impact

OL Travis Clayton — an English ex-boxer and rugby player — is a name to watch in the 2024 NFL Draft.



The NFL International Player Pathway prospect has had 5 private workouts plus 4 upcoming visits with NFL teams and recently ran a 4.79 40 at 6-7, 301 pounds with 35-inch arms. 👀 pic.twitter.com/CNZYyT5MFk