NFL analyst deems Bills rookie a 'perfect fit,' puts James Cook on notice
New Buffalo Bills running back Ray Davis is expected, by many, to serve as the thunder to James Cook’s lightning, to act as a complementary power back who can spell the speedy Cook in short-yardage situations and when quarterback Josh Allen lines up under center. It’s a natural projection for Davis, a fourth-round pick out of Kentucky who used his stout 5-foot-8, 211-pound frame to rush for 3,626 yards and 29 touchdowns throughout his five-year collegiate career.
It’s also a projection that one NFL analyst expects him to exceed.
In a recent article breaking down the most potentially impactful day three picks of the 2024 NFL Draft, 33rd Team writer Marcus Mosher praised Davis as not only a player, but as a schematic and philosophical fit in Buffalo; several scouts raised concerns about the former Wildcat’s age in the predraft process (already 24), but Mosher notes that the Bills aren’t looking for a trait-sy ball of clay—they’re looking for an immediate offensive contributor.
“Davis is a short (5-foot-8) but powerful running back who can run between the tackles,” Mosher wrote. “He is a tough, competitive runner who should fit well in Buffalo. The biggest knocks on Davis entering the 2024 NFL Draft were his age (he will turn 25 in November) and his college workload (840 touches). But the Bills don’t need a developmental running back with upside. They need a competent No. 2 back that can spell Cook and carry the workload if needed. That is why Davis is such a perfect fit with the Bills.”
Davis will have every opportunity to carve out a role as Buffalo’s primary rotational back and situational power rusher this summer, as the team’s depth chart at running back is rather thin. Davis is currently projected to compete for Cook’s leftover snaps with the returning Ty Johnson, the speedy Darrynton Evans, and undrafted free agent Frank Gore Jr.; Davis not only has the strongest draft capital out of these options, but he also possesses the powerful skill set most applicable to what the Bills are looking for in a Cook complement.
Mosher expects Davis to not only effectively fill this niche, but carve out a more substantial role; the writer wouldn’t be shocked to see Davis become the ‘1B’ to Cook’s ‘1A’ by season’s end, equally splitting carries with the third-year rusher.
“It wouldn't be a surprise if Davis opened the season as Buffalo's clear No. 2, and by the time the season ended, he and Cook were sharing the backfield equally,” Mosher wrote. “Davis is the type of runner the Bills have been missing over the last few seasons, and his style should fare well when the weather starts to turn. Outside of Keon Coleman, it wouldn't be a shock at all to see Davis be the second-most productive Bills rookie this season.”
While it’s true that Buffalo has not possessed a skill set similar to that of Davis for several years, implying that he may match Cook in carries by the end of his rookie season seems a bit too optimistic; the former Georgia Bulldog flashed in his sophomore campaign, finishing sixth in the NFL in scrimmage yards with 1,567. His emergence was turbocharged by the promotion of quarterbacks coach Joe Brady to offensive coordinator midseason; Brady made Cook a focal point of the offense after taking over in Week 11, with the back totaling 137 touches for 730 yards down the stretch.
Cook’s game doesn’t flawlessly transpose to the cold Buffalo winter, but Brady has demonstrable confidence in him. Davis will likely eat into his carries down the stretch, but at this juncture, it’s difficult to imagine an equal snap share between the two.
That said, Mosher is likely correct in his analysis of Davis being a great value pick for the Bills; he figures to contribute to the offense straight away, which is tremendous value at pick No. 128.