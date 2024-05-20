Keon Coleman dons friendship bracelets from fan, cements himself as Bills Mafia icon
Buffalo Bills rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman has already demonstrated that he has the charisma and comedic chops of a comedy actor, so to kick off this story, we’ll borrow a lyric from a song that played in one of the most iconic animated comedies of all time: “You’ve got a friend in me.”
The phrase already rings true for Coleman with regard to Bills Mafia despite the fact that he’s only been with the franchise for a few weeks. The Buffalo faithful took an immediate liking to the rookie wideout after the Bills selected him with the 33rd overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the former Florida State Seminole making a strong first impression at his introductory press conference in which he hilariously shared smart shopping tips before eating Wegmans cookies. Buffalo fans fell in love with the receiver’s unique personality and genuine nature, showcasing their adoration by selling merchandise that likened him to the ‘Cookie Monster,’ sending cookies directly to his locker, and even adding him to a downtown Buffalo mural.
The latest example of Coleman’s budding relationship with Bills Mafia is perhaps the most heartwarming yet, an instance that shows their connection is truly unique and has the potential to be special. In early May, the son of a friend of Bills Mafia co-founder Leslie Willie sent a letter to Coleman, welcoming him to Buffalo before letting him know where to get the best pizza in town. Included in the letter were two friendship bracelets, which the child wrote were added to “spread love.”
Coleman not only received and read the letter—he’s already rocking the friendship bracelets.
The 21-year-old took part in a photoshoot at the recent NFLPA Rookie Premiere event in Los Angeles, donning the friendship bracelets in each of the photos.
Willie shared the story on X:
Willie wrote that the “boy’s day was made.”
It’s a heartwarming story that shows the impact Coleman has already made on the Buffalo faithful; he’ll attempt to make a similar impact on the field as a rookie, as he figures to play a prominent role as the centerpiece of the Bills’ revamped receiving corps.