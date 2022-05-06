Bookmakers.com has provided a fascinating study of just what each team is getting for its money.

Just how much are the Buffalo Bills getting for their money these days? And what about their fans at home games?

Comparing each team’s salary against their total touchdowns, points and wins last season, the folks at bookmakers.com have been able to determine how much offensive success each team experienced relative to money spent.

In general, the teams that spend less per points and wins are regarded as the most successful by this metric because they're getting more for their money.

As you can see in the graphic below, the New York Giants paid the most per touchdown and the Philadelphia Eagles the least.

The Bills payed the 15th most dollars per touchdown in 2021. Bookmakers.com

But the Bills finishing near the middle of the pack (15th) by spending $2.904 million per TD doesn't necessarily mean they're overpaying because the figures don't exclude amount spent on defensive players, which in the Bills' case is significant. They surrendered the fewest yards and points in the league last season.



The Bills ultimately paid $15.05 million per victory, which ranked 17th.

Now, when you look at the fan experience, that's where the Bills really stand out.

Bookmakers.com also compared the average NFL ticket price against each team’s number of touchdowns, points and wins to determine which fanbase spent the most (and least) on the supporter experience last season.

This is where the Bills, who still have relatively low ticket prices until moving into their new proposed stadium in 2026, really stand out as a value.

Bills fans spent less than all but those of four franchises for their team's touchdown and win totals last season. Bookmakers.com

Fans spent an average of $27.50 per touchdown at Highmark Stadium in 2021. That was the 28th lowest figure in the league. Only the Dallas Cowboys ($20.31), Los Angeles Chargers ($21.15), Tampa Bay Bucs ($24.23) and Cincinnati Bengals fans ($24.86) paid less.

Bills fans spent $123.74 per victory. That's also ranks as the 28th lowest when compared to the rest of the fanbases across the nation.

The Giants, who almost every Bills fan will remind you, are based in New Jersey, ranked hideously here too, with their fans paying an average of $88.70 per touchdown (worst in the league) and $307.49 per win (sixth worst).

But they could be on their way to turning it around after poaching their new general manager, Joe Schoen, and new head coach, Brian Daboll, from the Bills this year.

As for the Bills, after spending heavily on an extension for wide receiver Stefon Diggs and signing edge rusher Von Miller during an unlikely spending spree this spring, the cost per TD and victory likely will rise in 2022.

But if they win it all, the ends will justify the means.

The Bills are in this thing to win at all costs.

