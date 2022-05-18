They're $8 million under the cap after signing all their draft picks and a number of of other rookies, giving them flexibility to go after someone with experience.

Just in case rookie first-round pick Kaiir Elam is not ready to deliver right away, or Tre'Davious White can't bounce back that quickly from a torn ACL suffered just six months ago, or Dane Jackson proves not to be ready for prime time, or any combination of the above, the Buffalo Bills still are in decent position to adjust at the cornerback position.

This, after free agent James Bradberry on Wednesday signed a contract with the Philadelphia Eagles that was likely just a little too rich for general manager Brandon Beane's blood.

With all their draft picks signed, the Bills have $8.2 in salary cap space, according to the NFLPA Public Salary Cap Report. That's enough to go after a veteran like Joe Haden, or Kyler Fuller, or Trae Waynes, or even Kevin King and his dubious injury and spotty performance history.

There's no rush.

The Bills have time to project how rookie draft picks Elam and Christian Benford will fit and how ready they might be. They will have a better feel for when White will be able to hit the field again for full contact when they convene for organized team activities and mandatory minicamp.

They may well feel by the time training camp begins (or ends) that another veteran cornerback is not necessary. But they absolutely will maintain the flexibility to go after one.

That should be comforting enough to Bills fans for now, with uncertainty reigning on both outside starting spots following the loss of Levi Wallace to free agency.

Nick Fierro is the publisher of Bills Central. Check out the latest Bills news at www.si.com/nfl/bills and follow Fierro on Twitter at @NickFierro. Email to Nicky300@aol.com.