Bills Facing Young Tom Brady, Drew Brees in Bengals QB Joe Burrow?

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals are set to play one of the most highly-anticipated "Monday Night Football" games in recent memory inside Paycor Stadium. And fortunately for Buffalo, quarterbacks Tom Brady and Drew Brees are nowhere in sight.

Or are they? The answer is "perhaps" ... even on the opposing sideline.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer interviewed several AFC executives ahead of the matchup - and one gave a lofty comparison for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.

“What Burrow has done, and how he’s grown, he’s playing as good as anyone, and he has three receivers, a tight end, two backs and the line is playing better," the unnamed exec said. "To me, it looks like Tom (Brady) when Tom first started rolling. That’s what it looks like. The difference is Burrow’s got dudes to throw to.”

Brady, the former New England Patriots signal-caller who just led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the NFC South title, has historically dominated Buffalo, holding a career record of 33-3.

While Burrow, a third-year pro, has played in just 41 career games, he's already earned quite the reputation. The NFL's Comeback Player of the Year last season, Burrow was recently named to his first Pro Bowl and has the Bengals roaring after a slow start, winning seven straight games.

But the comparisons for Burrow didn't stop with just Brady. A second anonymous executive offered more glowing praise to the 26-year-old.

"Burrow is so f***ing smart; it’s impressive," the exec said. "It looks like he knows what’s going to happen before it happens. And it’s almost like Drew Brees; it’s a catch-and-shoot offense from the quarterback … the timing, the decision-making, he’s throwing guys open."

Two comparisons, two future Hall of Famers - far from bad company for the former No. 1 overall pick.

Brees, now retired, faced the Bills just five times total - much less often than Brady - but had similar success, going 4-1. Widely regarded as two of the best quarterbacks in league history, Brees and Brady have won some 423 games combined, meaning Buffalo is far from alone in its struggles.

Naturally, Burrow doesn't have the experience of his two counterparts, but he's quickly become one of the better winners at the quarterback position league-wide. Dating back to Week 1, 2021 and the first start of Burrow's second season, the Bengals are 24-11, including a trip to the Super Bowl last year.

All Brady and Brees did against the Bills is win - and now Burrow, in his first start against Buffalo, will look to do the same.

Kickoff between the Bills and Bengals is set for 8:30 p.m. Monday night.

