This week we’re getting the best Monday Night Football matchup since the 54–51 Chiefs-Rams showdown in 2018. And I don’t think it’s overstating it to say this one might be even better. Bills at Bengals has high-end quarterbacks, high-flying skill players, a high level of balance in roster quality and, as much as anything else, stakes. If the Bills win, they’ll be one win, or one Chiefs loss, away from home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. If the Bengals win, they can steal the second seed from the Bills (which would mean potentially hosting them in the divisional round) and, with a little help, could even rise to the top seed. So what’ll decide how this one goes? I gathered a group of front-office types from five teams who have faced both teams, plus a defensive coach who’s game-planned both to break it down. And after those discussions, I have six takeaways. Here they are …

An AFC exec had this to say about Burrow: "You can play man, you can play zone, doesn’t matter. This year, we played more zone, and he picked us apart.” David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports

The quarterbacks are justifiably the headliners. But the challenge is pretty different from one team to the next. “They’re both really good, obviously,” our first AFC exec says. “What [Joe] Burrow has done, and how he’s grown, he’s playing as good as anyone, and he has three receivers, a tight end, two backs and the line is playing better. The Bills, offensively, they’re not as good as Cincinnati skill-wise; the x-factor is the quarterback [Josh Allen] and what the quarterback can do with his legs. That’s the difference between the offenses. Cincinnati’s more conventional and difficult to defend because of its weapons. Buffalo’s difficult to defend because of the quarterback.” A second AFC exec adds, “[The Bengals] adjusted the passing game to get the ball out quicker than before, and [Joe] Burrow is so f---ing smart; it’s impressive. It looks like he knows what’s going to happen before it happens. And it’s almost like Drew Brees; it’s a catch-and-shoot offense from the quarterback … the timing, the decision-making, he’s throwing guys open. If these two [Allen and Burrow] aren’t the best two, they’re close to it.” The first AFC exec has another comp for Burrow: “To me, it looks like Tom [Brady] when Tom first started rolling. That’s what it looks like. The difference is Burrow’s got dudes to throw to.” A third AFC exec adds this about Burrow: “Those three receivers are a problem. You’re not gonna have enough DBs, and the quarterback is so accurate; you can play man, you can play zone, doesn’t matter. This year, we played more zone, and he picked us apart.”



Combatting the quarterbacks might come down to offensive line play. The Bengals are better than they were up front last year but still aren’t great. The Bills are solid, too, but beatable. “I think this game is won up front,” a fourth AFC exec says. “The Buffalo defensive front’s really good, and the Cincinnati line isn’t great, and same with the Cincinnati D-line and the Buffalo O-line. I think that’s where the shift is. If Buffalo causes havoc up front, and really executes well on the back end, it could drive Burrow crazy.” Our fifth AFC exec adds, “Cincinnati’s offensive line is catching up with the rest of the offense, and Burrow’s offset that, too, with his ability to get to him.” So, therein, our defensive coach says testing the Bengals’ willingness to run the ball with Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine, and creating third-and-long situations will be important, “so he has to hold on to the ball, and so the offensive line has to protect. First and second down, you’re forced to play shell defense so he can’t just throw it up to [Ja’Marr] Chase and Tee [Higgins], and that’s a problem, too, because they can get the ball out fast to Chase underneath and now you have to tackle him. You want to get them in situations where you can actually pass-rush him and test the line.”



Third-and-long would be a problem for the Bengals on the other side of the ball, too. And this is, of course, specifically a Josh Allen problem. “The thing that makes them so tough is even if you get them into third-and-medium, the quarterback can ruin whatever you just did, even if you’re playing good defense, by running for the first down,” our first AFC exec says. “That’s what’s frustrating about playing Buffalo. You can do everything right, and the quarterback ruins it.” That said, Cincinnati defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s scheme is smart, sound and adaptable. And edge rushers Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson bring versatility, which allows him to disguise and mix fronts—he can stand them up and go into a run-stopping 3–4 to set edges and contain Allen, rush them from down positions, or even drop them into zone coverage. It’s with that versatility, that our defensive coach gave us a rough blueprint for handling Allen. “If you have athletes who can chase him down, and I’m not totally sure if Cincinnati does, you can rush three and then chase him with [a linebacker], or run simulated pressures where you bring some from the secondary and drop one of those guys off the line.” Our coach, by the way, mentioned how Anarumo’s success dealing with Patrick Mahomes—and he’s had some—should help the Bengals draw the blueprint for handling Allen when he plays off schedule. And in this game, it might come down to keeping him in a box in those situations. “You might think I’m crazy, but I still think there’s a part of Josh where when s--- gets tough, and it’s third-and-8, and he has to be accurate and not put the ball in harm’s way. He’s not bad; I’m not saying that. But he’s not on the level of someone like Burrow. Which is nitpicking, but it’s there.”



Both secondaries are fighting through injuries. The Bengals lost top corner Chidobe Awuzie for the year, and the Bills lost long-time captain and star safety Micah Hyde, and both defensive backfields have had to work around those and other losses. Anarumo and Bills DC Leslie Frazier have managed the absences deftly. But the challenge each will face tonight is, obviously, a steep one. “Buffalo is so sound, but its secondary is slow,” our second AFC exec says. “The scheme covers for that, and so does the fact that it can rush the passer. The coverage is good, but it shows itself after the catch. … [Jordan] Poyer is older, [Damar] Hamlin, [Xavier] Rhodes.” Our fifth exec adds, “Frazier does an awesome job; they really do play together, and they have an aggressive front and can get after the passer with multiple people. So it’s mitigated because of the way he coaches them, how sound they are and how they get after the quarterback.” With all that said, one thing that was repeatedly pointed out is that Buffalo isn’t overly complex—with a simpler, play-fast approach, and with some variation in coverage. And that could allow Bengals coach Zac Taylor and offensive coordinator Brian Callahan to manufacture some matchups by moving receivers around. “How will the Bills cover their receivers is obviously the real question,” our third exec says. “If they get those guys in man coverage, it’s going to be an issue.”



The number of possessions could be low. Why? Well, because the defenses lack game-wreckers and will likely be guarding against shots; we could see a lot more eight-, 10- and 12-play drives. “Both of them are really steady, dependable units,” our first AFC exec says. “Both are good tackling, both are fundamentally sound, good schemes. And after Buffalo lost Von [Miller], it’s kind of similar structurally, a bunch of good players, but no one where you’re like, Holy s---, this guy is gonna ruin the game.” One key, in this vein, would be how willing each team is to run the ball, with Cincinnati typically a little more willing to lean on that phase of the game than Bills OC Ken Dorsey. “Buffalo’s run game, it’s very reliant on Allen,” our fifth AFC exec says.



How will the Bengals handle Stefon Diggs? Whereas the Bills are almost forced to be balanced defensively to deal with Tyler Boyd, Higgins and Chase, the Bills have one standout skill guy—Stefon Diggs—who’ll likely dictate the Bengals’ defensive plan. “Buffalo, it has talented, good skill guys, but Cincy’s skill is high-end across the board,” our fourth AFC exec says. “Buffalo has the one guy, Gabe [Davis], [Nyheim] Hines, [Dawson] Knox, they’re good players, but the sum of the parts are better than individual talent. That’s sort of the separating factor for me. “Cincinnati has better skill.”

And so who wins? All six of these guys struggle to answer that. So this should be a good one. Buckle up.

The Patriots are here again and control their destiny for the final spot in the AFC playoffs. But that doesn’t mean it’s been pretty. The Patriots finished Sunday’s de facto elimination game against the Dolphins with 249 yards of total offense and 14 first downs. For every clutch third-down throw Mac Jones made, he had a bad miss. The run game was inconsistent.

So how did New England escape with a 23–21 win? With its defense scoring. Again.

For the first time in the franchise’s 63-year history, New England has scored on defense in four (!) consecutive games. And for the season, that unit, led by Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick, has a team-record seven touchdowns. All of which is pretty impressive, considering the history of Bill Belichick’s Patriots defense over the past 23 years.

“It’s definitely something we practice,” safety Kyle Dugger says. “It doesn’t always happen that way, so we’re definitely still blessed to be a part of a defense where it is happening, and we’re just able to really focus on our fundamentals, do what we practiced. Obviously getting the ball out, turning the ball over is great. But it doesn’t always happen, even if you do things the right way.”

So as to how the Patriots drill this stuff, Dugger says, during the week, every week, they work on going “defense to offense”—“it’s always something we talk about.”

And the 6'2", 220-pound 26-year-old is, more or less, made for these situations—which bears out in the fact that he’s responsible for three of the Patriots’ seven defensive touchdowns this season.

The interesting thing, to me, was how he answered when I asked whether he’d ever scored three touchdowns in a season before. He told me, yes, he had, but it actually happened in college, not in high school. In his last year at Lenoir-Rhyne, he had two punt returns for scores, and a pick-six, despite being limited to seven games that season.

That experience as a punt returner, he continued, really helped in making him more effective in quick-change turnover situations on defense. And it paid off again in a big way Sunday, with the Patriots down 14–10 with less than four minutes left in the third quarter, the Dolphins having just lost their second quarterback (Teddy Bridgewater) in as many weeks, and his rookie replacement, Skylar Thompson, in Dugger’s crosshairs.

“Just dropping in Cover 2 as the middle player,” he says. “Once my threat originally went away to the strong side, I was able to get my eyes back to the quarterback and saw him looking for; it looked like an in-cut [route] coming from the other side. I was able to get around, and he didn’t see me. So I was able to get in there.”

From there, Dugger shook Miami running back Jeff Wilson Jr., and weaved through a sea of linemen to cover the 39 yards he needed to hit paydirt.

And, again, this probably isn’t the way the Patriots drew up a late run to the playoffs with all the work they did in working over the offensive staff and trying to renovate the system with a defensive coordinator, Matt Patricia, calling plays on that side of the ball. But that’s what they’re left with right now. That, and a shot at the Bills next weekend, with their season on the line.

“It’s a must-win for us,” Dugger says. “We gotta make sure we’re doing everything we can, putting everything into it, getting in the preparation and once game day comes, we’re ready. We know we gotta win and we’re definitely trying to make sure we prepare as best we can.”

We sure know this—for a number of reasons, that defense will have to bring it.

Pickett drove the Steelers 76 yards in 10 plays to beat the Ravens. Jessica Rapfogel/USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers might really have something in Kenny Pickett. For the second consecutive week in prime time, Pittsburgh had to lean on its first-round quarterback to win a game. And Pickett delivered again.

Against the Raiders, he, and the offense, got the ball on their own 24 with 2:55 left, trailing 10–6. Pickett promptly drove his group 76 yards in 10 plays, capping the march with a laser down the middle of the field for the game-winning 14-yard touchdown pass to George Pickens, a dart that split a two-high safety shell look.

In this case, against the Ravens, the Steelers took over with 4:16 left and the ball on their own 20. Strikes of 20 and 28 yards to Pat Freiermuth and Steven Sims got the offense going, and were a precursor to another gorgeous game-winning play. On third-and-8 from the Ravens’ 10, and with Baltimore leading 13–9, Pickett was chased left out of the pocket and found Najee Harris streaking down the sideline. Pickett put just enough on it to drop it right in the bucket and give the Steelers the win.

As impressive? To me, it was how Mike Tomlin gushed about his quarterback postgame.

“I can’t say enough about our young quarterback," he said. “He smiled in the face of it. He’s always ready to be that guy in the moments that we need him. And it’s just good to see the young guy. We marched forward.”

And march forward at .500, needing just a little help next week to get in the playoffs and, most importantly, they’ll do it with a guy who looks like he’ll be the quarterback there for a while.

Weird as it sounds, I think the way Sunday played out was sort of the idea in how the Packers have built around Aaron Rodgers the past few years. Trading Davante Adams last March was, for sure, a big-time risk for Green Bay. But if you look at where the Packers have invested, it actually lines up with what they’ve been doing, in trying to construct a run game and defense to take the pressure off their all-time great quarterback.

The idea? To me, it’s to ask your quarterback to do a little less, not more, as he gets older.

So here’s why Sunday’s 41–17 shellacking of the Vikings brings all that to life …

• The Packers scored 41 points, despite Rodgers throwing for just 159 yards and a touchdown on 15-of-24 passing.

• Green Bay rushed for 163 yards on 33 carries.

• The Packers scored on special teams (on a Keisean Nixon 105-yard kickoff return) and defense (on a Darnell Savage 75-yard pick-six).

• Despite not throwing it much, Rodgers found a way to get seven different receivers catches, including the two rookies everyone’s been waiting for.

This, by the way, all came in the Packers’ fourth consecutive win, which puts them at 8–8 with a shot to win the NFC’s last wild-card berth at home against the Lions.

"It feels really special; it does," Rodgers said of the win. "It’s been an interesting year. It hasn’t been my best football at times, but I’ve been asked to step up my leadership and be someone the guys can count on to keep it together, even when it doesn’t seem like there’s anything to play for or we don’t have a chance to make a run. There’s been a lot of special moments throughout the year."

And the result, I think, is a team that’ll be dangerous in different ways than they have been in the past, if they get past the Lions and into the tournament, and maybe in the kind of way the Broncos were in John Elway’s twilight.

The Chiefs aren’t firing on all cylinders, so Saturday’s game will be interesting. Last four weeks: Close win at Denver, close win at Houston, convincing win vs. Seattle and, Sunday, another close win, this one at home, over the struggling Broncos. So is it a little weird to point this stuff out about a four-game winning streak? Sure. Maybe. But for one thing, when Patrick Mahomes is your quarterback and Andy Reid is your coach, the bar is higher.

For another, the Chiefs very clearly know that.

“There’s not a lot satisfying for me,” Mahomes said in the postgame.

Again, this a sky-high bar we have set for the Chiefs, but they’re one of a couple of teams in this era that has real dynasty potential. And having to go to Las Vegas and play against a Raiders team that just gave San Francisco all it could handle should be an interesting test for Kansas City. Also, it’ll help determine whether they get to stay home in two weeks, or have to face the Patriots, Ravens or Chargers in the wild-card round.

One of the main reasons Carr was benched was after his play against the Steelers. Michael Longo/For USA Today Network/USA TODAY NETWORK

As is probably obvious, the Raiders’ decision to move off Derek Carr wasn’t just about getting a chance to evaluate Jarrett Stidham. Or really about that much at all. It was about protecting the team from an injury guarantee of $40.4 million vesting, in case Carr got hurt and couldn’t pass a physical in mid-February. So between now and Feb. 15 (if Carr’s on the roster that day at 4 p.m. ET, the $40.4 million becomes fully guaranteed), the Raiders will seek a resolution to move their quarterback of nine years off the roster. Why? Well, there are a few reasons for it, beyond just his 63–79 record as a starter, which, to be fair, is in part on him and in part a product of his surroundings.

• The first issue, as I understand it, connects to his fit with a new culture that draws hard lines on toughness and accountability. The second and third can be drawn from there.

• On the former—toughness—Carr has had a reputation for not hanging in the pocket, letting plays develop and taking a hit to strike downfield. That showed at times. One was against the Steelers in Week 16, on third-and-5 in the fourth quarter, with 3:07 left. The Steelers got pushed up the middle and rather than hold the ball and buy time, Carr quickly threw it over Davante Adams’s head and into the bench area—when Adams was in single coverage and would’ve had a chance to make a play downfield. Other issues from earlier in his career (like his ability to play in the cold) resurfaced, as well.

• On the latter—accountability—there was a feeling, among coaches and players, that Carr hadn’t shouldered his share of the blame for the mountain of close losses that piled up over the weeks, with the Thursday-night loss to the Rams, a prime example.

• The fourth element I could ascertain was an ability to make the plays to turn close losses into wins, with Carr missing a wide-open Hunter Renfrow high on his game-sealing pick in Pittsburgh as the most recent example.

• And fifth, and this relates back to knowing when to take risks with the ball, is how much the Raiders were able to get from Adams in his first season. Adams’s numbers, to be sure, were fantastic with Carr in there (88 catches, 1,290 yards, 12 TDs). But even still, there was a lot of meat left on the bone with Vegas’s headlining acquisition of 2022.

So what’s next? My sense would be there’ll be a market for Carr. The Jets, Commanders and Panthers are three teams that should be looking, with teams that are ready to win now, and Carr would join Jimmy Garoppolo in a class of free-agent quarterbacks with experience and, almost certainly, an ability to come in and improve the position quickly. As for the Raiders, my sense would be they’ll give Carr’s camp permission to seek a trade ahead of the mid-February deadline, to see whether they can get anything for him. And if Carr isn’t inclined to help the team after all this (definitely possible), he could well sit on his hands, wield his no-trade clause and force them to cut him. After that, my understanding is the Raiders will look hard at the idea of bringing in Tom Brady or Jimmy Garoppolo, with their connections to Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler. Either way, for the Raiders and Carr, it’s over.