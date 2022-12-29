Bills vs. Bengals analysis? Unfortunately for suckers, Skip Bayless is a fraudulent "expert'' who doesn't know whether a football is pumped up or stuffed.

The first thing a smart consumer of NFL content must understand when (hopefully accidentally) stumbling upon the poisonous TV work of Skip Bayless is that fraudulent "analyst'' doesn't know whether a football is pumped up or stuffed.

Armed with that knowledge - the knowledge that Bayless possesses no knowledge - the smart consumer can go about his or her day unbothered by our industry's smarmiest conman.

But we feel for the others, those who are sucked in to the FS1 programming without realizing that Bayless is a Human Hemorrhoid and a blight on sports journalism ... and that they might actually take seriously his football thoughts.

To wit, this steaming pile of idiocy ...

Bayless grapples with the question of who is better, Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen or Joe Burrow by saying "It's not even close!''

And then he choses, naturally, the most incendiary answer designed to gain him the most attention: The Bengals' Burrow.

"From my side of the table there's only one right answer to this and it ain't even close: it's Joe Burrow," Bayless said.

We're not here to argue that Bayless is "wrong''; we get Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Monday at the Cincinnati Bengals, and just like Bills' meetings with Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes, it figures to be a showdown of the best.

The best teams. The best QBs.

But any reasonable judgment of the trio would actually and obviously note that it IS close. ... which is the entire reason it's fun to debate it in our living rooms and our barrooms and our barber shops.

And yet some volume of football fans - maybe casual ones or young ones - are going to see this foof on their TV and assume he knows what he's talking about.

Fact is, as it relates to the Buffalo Bills, we'll be "NFL expert'' Skip Bayless could not off the top of his head name more than five or six Bills players, which is why he is left relying on empty platitudes and hyperbolic nonsense.

"I just like the way he sees the field, and reads the field and operates," Bayless screeched, in a prime example of an empty platitude, as Bayless knows nothing about how a QB is supposed to "see the field and operate.''

Burrow is "as close to Brady as anybody this side of Brady,'' Bayless whined, in a prime example of hyperbolic nonsense, as Bayless has actually heard of Tom Brady.

Bills fans shouldn't be upset Josh Allen "isn't even close'' to Joe Burrow, in the mind of Skip Bayless. What's upsetting is the number of viewers and sponsors who are being hoodwinked into believing anything he says.

