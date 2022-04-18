His ability to operate in zone coverage could make him a perfect fit for Buffalo.

Drafting for an immediate need isn't necessarily against Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane's rules, so long as it's not a reach.

Fortunately for the Bills, it's doubtful they would have to do that for a cornerback, their only pressing need for 2022.

They're positioned in the first round of this year's NFL Draft at No. 25. Even if Beane trades down or out of the first round completely, they still have a good chance to find a corner ready to start and play at a high level right away, much the way Tre'Davious White did in 2017 after being taken with the 27th overall pick.

We at Bills Central already have profiled Florida's Kaiir Elam and Washington's Trent McDuffie as possible first-round fits for the Bills.

Today, we take a look at Clemson's Andrew Booth, most recently linked to the Bills by Pro Football Focus in its latest mock draft as their first-round pick.

Booth has decent size and excellent leaping ability but a hamstring injury prevented him from working out at the NFL Combine, and core muscle surgery sidelined him for Clemson's Pro Day.

Here's a closer look at this enticing prospect.

POSITIVES

⬛ Has long wingspan and knows how to use it in press coverage.

⬛ Excellent in run support as a physical tackler.

⬛ High footballl IQ keeps him in good positions at all times.

⬛ Oustanding burst enables him to stay on top of receivers longer than most.

⬛ Advanced understanding of zone coverage and ability to fit.

NEGATIVES

⬛ Can overpursue in run support, leading to missed tackles.

⬛ Multiple recent injuries (hamstring and core muscle) kept him from postseason workouts.

⬛ Pad level gets too high at times.

VERDICTS

Bleacher Report: "Andrew Booth Jr. is a full-bodied cornerback with long arms. He has the ability to play multiple techniques from man and zone.

"A long strider with above-average speed, Booth occasionally has trouble with his change of direction and breaking, with his top-end speed being a question of concern. There are times where he lacks the crisp breaks desired due to his high pad level.

"Though he has good press-man skills, Booth works best when he can see routes develop in front of him. With the ball in the air, he has shown the ball skills needed to defend short and deep passes as well as the ability to play through the receiver.

Pro Football Network: Scouting report author Oliver Hodgkinson called Booth "long, athletic and blessed with a swagger that has come to define the cornerback position. Although there have been reports of concern over his stock, Booth has an NFL Draft scouting report that goes toe-to-toe with any of his contemporaries in this class."

Pro Football Focus: "Buffalo needs cornerback help and Booth is a physical corner who can fit perfectly into that defense and bring a very high ceiling to the table — even if he needs a little work to get there. Booth has elite footwork but just one year as a full-time starter while posting some ugly losses in that season. Booth is a pick long on potential, but one who could become good in a hurry given the tools he has at his disposal."

