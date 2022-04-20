He barely played last season because of a foot injury, but he probably was the best corner in college football in 2019.

We continue to look at possible cornerbacks that could interest the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the NFL Draft. Today, we profile LSU's Derek Stingley Jr., who is not expected to be on the board when the Bills are due to pick at No. 25 overall.

However, the Bills may have the draft capital and personnel firepower to move up in a trade if they've identified Stingley as someone they have to have.

There are plenty of reasons to like him. The 6-foot, 195-pound junior has established himself as an unquestioned first-round pick with his elite play during his time in Death Valley.

After watching tape of Stingley, it is easy to see why he is amongst the elite of this draft class.

However, his freshman season remains his best season, and his final season ended after just three games because of an injury.

Could the Bills get lucky enough to land another potentially elite LSU cornerback? Here is what they would be getting:

POSITIVES

⬛ Excellent footwork.

⬛ Great ball skills that produced six interceptions as a freshman.

⬛ Very good awareness.

⬛ Superb athlete.

⬛ Scheme versatility.

NEGATIVES

⬛ Inconsistent tackler.

⬛ Lisfranc injury that limited him to three games last season.

VERDICTS

Pro Football Network: Stellar footwork. He is an exceptional athlete that "can go toe-to-toe with the fastest wide receivers."

The Draft Network: Technician in man-to-man coverage. “Shows the ability to mirror WRs off the line of scrimmage and plays with great patience.”

Bleacher Report: Very good block-shedder. Can give solid run support. “Fluid athlete with the ability to quickly sink his hips while showing seamless hip swivel."

⬛⬛⬛

There aren’t many complaints when it comes to Stingley’s game. He played in the best conference in college football, and more often than not played at a high level in those games. Adding Stingley to play opposite Tre’Davious White would only build on what is arguably the best secondary in the NFL.

Stingley has been mocked in the top 10 for the entirety of the offseason. That said, we could see Buffalo trade up a few spots if he is still available when the draft reaches the mid-teens.

Regardless, the star cornerback would be a steal for the Bills and can enhance their contender status.

Jarrett Bailey is a contributor to Bills Central and has written about the NFL for many publications. See links to his work by following him on Twitter at @JBaileyNFL.