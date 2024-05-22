Where Josh Allen lands among NFL's elite in new QB Ranking
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen continues to stake his claim as one of the best players in the NFL at his position. The latest example of this comes via Pro Football Focus, where Trevor Sikkema recently ranked all 32 starting quarterbacks in the league. Allen checked in quite well on the list, landing at No. 4 overall and within the second tier of quarterbacks.
Here's what Sikkema had to say about Allen: "Allen led the NFL in big-time throws last season (playoffs included), with 41. Despite pushing the ball downfield as much as he did, he still kept his turnover-worthy play rate at 2.9% — a career best. He also added the second-most first-down rushes (66) and most rushing touchdowns (18) of any quarterback.
"Allen is a unicorn of athletic gifts for the position with size, speed and strength. Yes, he’ll make some mistakes, but his ceiling is as high as it gets for the position, and he shows it weekly."
As may be expected by some before seeing the list, the only quarterbacks ahead of Allen are Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. Mahomes is in the top tier on his own while Jackson, Burrow and Allen make up Tier 2.
Mahomes is unquestionably the No. 1 quarterback. Three Super Bowl wins and three Super Bowl MVPs make it almost impossible to discuss anyone else. The three quarterbacks in Tier 2 can certainly be put in any order you like, perhaps depending on your preferences. However, Jackson does have the advantage with two MVP awards, including last season.
Allen vs. Burrow is a debate that can go back and forth for a while. Allen is on a streak of four straight seasons with 4,000 passing yards. Burrow has reached the mark twice in four seasons, though injuries limited him to ten games each in 2020 and 2023. You can also make note of Allen's two Pro Bowls and one All-Pro nod compared to just one Pro Bowl for Burrow.
On the flip side, Burrow has played in a Super Bowl; Allen has not. Burrow also has the edge in passing yards per game (270.8-241.5), quarterback rating (98.6-92.2) and passing touchdowns per game (1.86-1.77). Sure, we're nitpicking here; Allen dominates in total rushing touchdowns (53-10). This is also talking about Nos. 3 and 4 on the list.
All in all, No. 4 feels like a fair rating for Allen heading into the season. He's still an elite quarterback and the Bills will be a contender as long as he is around.