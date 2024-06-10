Only One Quarterback higher than Bills' Josh Allen in 2024 SI Fantasy Rankings
Buffalo Bills' quarterback Josh Allen emerged as a fantasy football monster over the final five weeks of his rookie season and has maintained that status for the last five years.
When it comes to fantasy point-scoring potential, there is arguably no better option than Allen, who has proven to be the ultimate dual threat.
Sports Illustrated fantasy guru Michael Fabiano has released his initial 2024 position-by-position rankings and he placed only one quarterback in front of the Bills' three-time NFL MVP finalist. Noting that "an influx in rushing production and overall elite play over the last few years has caused yet another shift," Fabiano listed Philadelphia Eagles' starter Jalen Hurts as the No. 1 quarterback option followed by Allen in the No. 2 spot on the 40-man list.
Reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes owns the No. 3 ranking followed by No. 4 Lamar Jackson and No. 5 CJ Stroud.
No player in NFL history has accounted for more touchdowns than Allen over the first six seasons of a career. Each of the past four years, the cyborg-like signal caller has totaled 40+ touchdowns while passing for 4,250+ yards.
In 2019, his first full season as a starter, Allen registered 3,089 yards passing, 20 touchdown passes and nine interceptions. On the ground, he totaled 510 yards and scored nine touchdowns over 16 games.
Last year, Allen set a single-season NFL record for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback. His 15 TD rushes were one shy of the Bills' franchise record held by Hall-of-Fame running back OJ Simpson. Hurts also ran for 15 touchdowns in 2023 and totaled more ground yards than Allen, but the Buffalo quarterback recorded more passing yards and touchdown passes.